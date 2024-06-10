When does Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake release?

Announced alongside Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mask of Darkness DLC, the remake for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time officially has a release date, but specifics aren’t something Ubisoft promise this time around.

Here’s everything we know so far regarding the release of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake.

The Sands of Time: When does the Prince of Persia remake release?

At least something’s official. Image via Ubisoft

In what was a somewhat crypted teaser trailer from Ubisoft for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake featuring a burning candle timelapse, The Sands of Time remake is confirmed to release in 2026. This release window is the only official information given, as shown in the Ubisoft Forward 2024 showcase on June 10. The lack of a specific date means fans only have a release window to work with.

Deemed the best Prince of Persia game, The Sands of Time originally released back in 2003. Twenty years have passed since its release on Game Boy Advance, Game Cube, PS2, Xbox 360, and PC. The prince is set to return to the big screen and on the latest platforms, but which platforms Sands of Time will be available on hasn’t been confirmed either.

The Sands of Time teaser trailer revealed nothing but mysteries, and left Prince of Persia fans completely in the dark to the true meaning of the candle and the decision to rewind time for the brief thirty second trailer. Perhaps it’s simply telling the viewer that we’re officially going back in time—back to 2003. But, at least the release of the trailer confirms that we are getting a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake after all.

You can register for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time updates via Ubisoft, as this is the best way to stay up to date on the remake’s development and release schedule.

Those wanting to play The Sands of Time will have to endure a few more years of patiently waiting, as the candle continues to burn bright so long as the Prince of Persia fans keep the flame lit.

