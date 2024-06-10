Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake gets 2026 release window

Ubisoft has given fans a 2026 release window for the long-awaited Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was initially set to release in 2021. The remake was delayed after poor fan reception to early footage. Thankfully for those same fans, the years of silence are finally over after the June 10 Ubisoft Forward event, and the franchise classic now has a release window and a very small new visual to intrigue prospective players.

The official release window for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Image via Ubisoft

The release window announcement came at the end of a long Prince of Persia segment that featured news about a free content update and DLC for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown alongside the Sands of Time release window.

The visual shows the stub of a burned-out candle slowly growing and rekindling its fire, referencing the game’s time-warping elements. Aside from that, there’s nothing else to show fans how the remake is coming along.

2026 is still a way out, particularly since Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was initially set to release in 2021. Many continue to be skeptical after the original poor look of the game, but there is hope that this long development period means Ubisoft is trying to get this remake perfect, and the success of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a promising sign.

A brief gameplay clip or even a cinematic teaser in the near future would be a better method of easing fans, but a release window is still a reason to get excited, even if it’s two years out.

