Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown introducing Speedrun and Permadeath modes in first major update

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is introducing Speedrun and Permadeath modes in the first major update next week, marking the start of the post-release roadmap.

Ubisoft announced a 2024 roadmap for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on March 13, the highlight of which is Speedrun and Permadeath modes coming on March 20 in a free update.

Plenty to come. Image via Ubisoft.

The roadmap was shared on X (formerly Twitter), with four major updates planned in 2024. The first of which on March 20 also brings new outfits for Sargon, though the main appeal is the new game modes—and there is more to come.

A free second update, slated for a Spring 2024 release window, will bring a third new game mode to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in the form of Boss Rush, alongside further new outfits for Sargon.

In summer 2024, a third free update will arrive, bringing new combat, platform, and puzzle challenges in the biggest update yet, alongside new amulets, new Sargon outfits, and more. All of the first three major updates will incur no additional cost.

But ore is on the horizon, with a new story DLC announced for “later in 2024.” Few details have been shared about this expansion, though it is not listed as a free update and is expected to require purchase.

The price of the story DLC has not been announced, and it could be a while until further news is shared on that front, though the three free updates that are arriving beforehand should keep players occupied.

Speedrunning is not new to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown as a challenge on Speedrun.com was sponsored by Ubisoft and offered a staggering $10,000 prize pool, along with 200 codes for the Deluxe Edition of the game. The winner clocked a remarkable time of 30 minutes and seven seconds.

