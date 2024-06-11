All new content in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown’s Divine Trials update

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown received another free update, the Divine Trials. In these trials, you’ll experience all-new combat and puzzle challenges, revised bossed with altered mechanics and all-new outfits for your character to don.

All features in the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Divine Trials update

The new challenges are hard. Image via Ubisoft.

During the Ubisoft Forward on June 10, two announcements were teased for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. While little is known about what’s included in the upcoming Mask of Darkness story DLC, the game’s next free content update—the Divine Trials—features various new and improved content including:

The Divine Trials . The trials are progressively unlocked. You’ll be rewarded after you’ve defeated the revised boss. These trials can be accessed via a door in the Haven once you’ve obtained Air Dash (the Rush of the Simurgh) time power. Combat challenges . You’ll need to fight waves of monsters without dying and sometimes without potions. Revised bosses . These are at the end of the Memorials. They are revised bosses from the main game with new attack patterns and altered appearances. Puzzles . New platform challenges . Four new amulets . Obtained by defeating the revised bosses. Unlike the outfits, the amulets remain exclusive to the save slot you obtained them. Four all-new outfits . These can be used in the main story and are unlocked by completing the trials. The outfits will be unlocked across all saves once obtained.

If you own the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the Divine Trials update will automatically download on all platforms, and you can then immediately access the Trials once you’ve defeated the Manticore in the story.

So, if you want to enjoy the new challenges and epic outfits, the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown‘s free update, the Divine Trials, is available on all platforms.

