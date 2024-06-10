When does Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mask of Darkness DLC release?

Prince of Persia fans were treated to a slew of new announcements during the Ubisoft Forward 2024 showcase, including a release window for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s Mask of Darkness DLC.

Recommended Videos

A new story awaits players in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown‘s Mask of Darkness, and while details are scarce, excitement is certainly ramping up for what we expect to be an exciting addition of new content.

If you’re eager to know when the Mask of Darkness DLC will be released for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, we’ve got the details you need below.

When does Mask of Darkness DLC for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown release?

The story continues. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ubisoft Youtube

Ubisoft confirmed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s Mask of Darkness DLC will be released in September 2024 during the Ubisoft Forward showcase on June 10, but no precise date was confirmed.

Details on the Mask of Darkness DLC were scarce despite Ubisoft hyping the Prince of Persia franchise during the event, where the release window for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was announced, and a major title update for The Rogue Prince of Persia dropped.

Further news on the Mask of Darkness DLC is expected in the coming months before the release window, but in the meantime, players have new content to enjoy with the arrival of the Divine Trials update—available free to all players.

The new content adds 22 expert challenges, accessible through the Hall of Memorials, and a new door in the Haven, where players can pick from four sets of challenges with unique conditions—which become progressively more difficult.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy