How to solve the Pit of Eternal Sands puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has a series of collectibles that can be found scattered around the various locations in the game. One of the sets of collectibles is the Mystery Chests, of which there are nine. One of these chests lies in the Pit of Eternal Sands.

Here’s everything you need to know to solve the Pit of Eternal Sands puzzle to get that Mystery Chest in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Pit of Eternal Sands: Mystery Chest puzzle location in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The Mystery Chest that lies in the Pit of Eternal Sands is simple to find if you know where to look. The collectible can be found in the southeastern half of the Pit of Eternal Sands, but getting to it involves solving a puzzle before you can get your hands on the chest.

Get to this location to find the Mystery Chest. Screenshot via mapgenie.io.

The fastest way to get here would be to head to Fariba and proceed further in until you find a glowing wall that is cracked and appears to be broken. This wall in particular is directly under a Wak-Wak Tree and is close to the Homa Statue fast travel location. We have marked the exact location on the map where you need to look.

Now that you know where to find the Mystery Chest, it’s time to tackle the puzzle.

How to complete the Pit of Eternal Sands puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The puzzle that leads you to the chest is a little different from the other Mystery Chest puzzles. When you reach the room indicated by two statues and a ledge in the middle, immediately drop down below to avoid getting crushed by the trap. This trap is also the key to solving the puzzle, so we need to find specific bait that can activate it for us.

Teleport here to speed up the process. Screenshot via mapgenie.io.

The bait in particular is a Golem that you can find west of the Night Temple fast travel point in the Upper City. Capture it with the Dimensional Claw power and make your way back to the Mystery Chest. Drop the Golem through the trap door to activate it and reveal the Mystery Chest. Pick it up and open it to gain a Soma Tree Petal and complete the puzzle.

Now that you know how to solve the puzzle of the Pit of Eternal Sands, we recommend venturing out to work on other puzzles and find the remaining eight Mystery Chests. Finding all nine will complete the Architect’s sidequest successfully and grant you several rewards along the way. If you’re looking to take a break from the main story, hunting for these collectibles provides a nice distraction.