How to solve the statue puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The statue puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is tricky for a variety of reasons. If it’s giving you a hard time, I don’t blame you—it’s a sneaky one.

Recommended Videos

Everyone leaves a good teaser or riddle, don’t they? No? Ah well, what makes Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown so engrossing is its seamless blend of combat, platforming, and the odd daring puzzle. The statue puzzle, in particular, offers complexity and requires some lateral thinking to overcome.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

I had to give the ol’ noggin a good scratch trying to decipher the riddle, but after trying out some different methods, I eventually found a logical solution.

Statue puzzle location in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

It’s in the middle of the Soma Tree area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The location of the statue puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is in the Soma Tree biome, and it’s sandwiched between three Wak-Wak Trees—as shown in the picture above.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

I would advise following our Prince of Persia fast travel guide and using the “Soma Tree” fast travel point to get to the puzzle area much faster.

How to solve the Soma Tree statue puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Riddle me this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To solve the Soma Tree statue puzzle, you’ll need to have access to the Dimensional Claw ability, which you’ll get automatically as part of the main story, and place three statues in the correct order.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

There’s a stone with a ton of text near the puzzle, and if you’ve run into a case of TL;DR, then pay attention to the three main clues below:

“The largest looks to the east and watches all the rest.”

“The medium guards the smaller in the direction that is best.”

“Finally, observing the other two, the smallest awaits a guest.”

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

It’s basically telling you which statues go where. Sounds easy enough, right? Wrong.

How to solve the first statue

The Dimensional Claw is the trick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’re going to start by using the Dimensional Claw to pick up the dull, grey statue and move it out of the way to the left of the stone inscription. I’ll explain why later.

You need to head to the left side of the puzzle room and climb up the ledges until you see a red statue. Use the Dimensional Claw on it, then head back to the main puzzle room and use the claw again to place it in the first statue slot.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

You now need to make it face to the east—or the right, if you struggle with directions.

How to solve the second statue

Another one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, run to the right side of the room this time, and descend until you find a statue with a green hat. Once more, obtain it with the Dimensional Claw, go back to the puzzle, and place it in the middle statue slot.

This one will also be facing to the east/right.

How to solve the third statue

Finally, you now need to pick up the smallest statue with color and insert it into the remaining statue slot on the right-hand side.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

This one is different and needs to have its stone eyes transfixed on the west side, meaning it should be looking left.

Solution and explainer

If you’ve done everything correctly, then the setup should look like this.

Say hello to a work of art. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Why you ask? Because “The largest looks to the east and watches all the rest.” The red statue is the largest and is looking east to watch over the rest. So, it needs to be on the left-most slot and facing east.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Next, “Finally, observing the other two, the smallest awaits a guest.” For the smallest to be observing the large and medium statues, it has to go in the right-most slot. By a procession of elimination, the green-hatted statue goes in the middle. As for our non-colored statue, as long as it’s to the left of our smallest statue, then we meet the condition of the smallest statue waiting for a guest.

The big trick to work out here was the use of the Dimensional Claw. It’s not at all obvious how to move the green and red statues, so I wasted time hitting them with my swords, bow, other abilities, and rage.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

You’ll also know if you’ve done this all correctly thanks to a little sparkle of light, and the hidden chest will materialize as your reward.

All statue puzzle rewards in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Your reward for solving the statue puzzle is a single Azure Damascus Ingot—used at Kaheva’s Forge to greatly upgrade your gear to superior levels.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Every little tidbit helps in Ubisoft’s Metroidvania title, such as learning how to Double Jump in Prince of Persia and access off-limits areas.