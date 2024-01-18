How to get more bang for your jump.

The ability to Double Jump is an absolute game-changer for Sargon in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. If you’re struggling or impatient and want to know where to get it, we’ve got you.

At some point in a Metroidvania title, you acquire the ability to Double Jump—and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is no different. Throughout the labyrinth that is Mount Qaf, you’ll encounter ledges and areas clearly out of your reach.

The solution? Double Jump. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has its version of this useful gameplay-enhancing ability, so let’s show you how to get it.

How to get Double Jump in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

You need this ability ASAP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Midway through The Lost Crown‘s story missions, you’ll encounter one of the main bosses—Azhdaha—and if you can beat them, the God will bestow upon you the Gravity Wings, allowing you to Double Jump.

Sargon will automatically equip this ability, just like all Prince of Persia‘s weapons, so you don’t need to go out of your way to access it manually to use it.

How to Double Jump in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

It’s easy enough to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Gravity Wings in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you just need to press the jump button a second time after pressing it once. In doing so, Sargon will now perform a second jump while he’s still in midair.

Gravity Wings power location in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prepare for a tough battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gravity Wings are obtained by defeating Aszdaha. They, and the boss, can be found in The Pit of Eternal Sands in the southern region of Mount Qaf.

Here’s some quickfire instructions:

Progress through Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Near the halfway mark, you’ll come face-to-face with Aszdaha—a giant snake found in The Pit of Eternal Sands. Defeat Aszdaha, and it will come to its senses. Aszdaha will explain what you need to do next, and to accomplish this, they gift you the Gravity Wings.

My advice would be to negate many of the side quests and collectibles in favor of advancing the main story. Doing so will get you to the Gravity Wings a lot quicker, and let me tell you, platforming becomes a lot easier, and Prince of Persia a lot more fun!

Do you know what else will make the title more fun? Unlocking all the fast travel points in Prince of Persia, as well as unlocking The Lost Crown‘s trophies and achievements.