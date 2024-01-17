All weapons in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

As one of the Immortals, Sargon is packing serious heat throughout Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, with all his weapons doing a great job of protecting the strong and able fighter and protector.

Given that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown‘s Mount Qaf is teeming with monsters, flying pests, and formidable bosses, Sargon needs some tools to get the job done. Sargon is an unstoppable presence in his own right, but having all the best weapons at his disposal can’t be a bad thing.

Ubisoft dutifully agrees and generously provides some weapons to Sargon—sprinkled throughout his journey. If you’re eager to know what you’ll get your hands on, this guide will clear things up.

Every weapon in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Qas and Layla Swords

Tried and tested swords. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Presented to him by his mentor Anahita, Sargon’s Qas and Layla Swords are your primary weapons in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The majority of its attacks will be available to you from the get-go, however, there is an Amulet that will allow you to string together longer combos to inflict more damage. They’re free to use, can’t be damaged or lost, and will be the primary reason so many enemies before you will fall.

Bow of Menolias

Bow down to the bow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main ability of Sargon’s ally, Menolias himself, the Bow of Menolias is obtained by Sargon at an opportune moment in the story early on. As well as being a potent ranged weapon capable of dropping aerial enemies, or just interrupting and finishing off grounded enemies, the Bow of Menolias is also paramount for platforming.

Chakram

A full-on Chak attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The third and final weapon you’ll obtain is the Chakram. It, too, is essential to progress throughout the game and navigate tricky platforming sections and open paths. But, it can also be used as a powerful throwing weapon. Not only that, but every time it comes back to you, you can keep parrying it away to deal damage with every rebound.

As well as the game’s weapons, check out the difficulty settings to see what suits you best. Once you have started the game, enjoy an in-depth look at the real-life voice actors behind the roles.