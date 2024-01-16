All Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown voice actors and cast

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has several main characters with the Immortal group. It’s common for voice actors to work in several other games and players recognize their voices across games. There are some actors in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown you might recognize.

These actors voice more than one character in the game, except for the voice actors for Sargon, Vahram, and Neith. We focused on the main cast since their voices will appear most often, but there more characters featured in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Sargon – Tommy Sim’aan

Sargon. Screenshot by Dot Esports via IGN Youtube

Tommy Sim’aan voices Sargon, the protagonist trying to prove himself to the Immortal group by rescuing Prince Ghassan. Tommy Sim’aan has primarily worked on TV shows, theater, and radio voiceovers.

In the gaming industry, Sim’aan first worked as a voice acted for Expedririons: Rome, released in 2022 and recently voiced several characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, such as Orpheus, Harper Branthos, and other minor characters.

Prince Ghassan – Adam El Hagar

Prince Ghassan. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ubisoft Youtube

Prince Ghassan is the character the Immortal group is trying to rescue in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and is voiced by Adam El Hagar. El Hagar is no stranger to voicing game characters, having worked on several games including Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Bleeding Edge, Serious Sam 4, and Final Fantasy XVI.

This is El Hagar’s first time voicing a main character in a game. He has acted in movies, shorts, and TV shows. He even had a role as a cop in Marvel’s Morbius movie in 2022.

Vahram – Stewart Scudamore

Vahram. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ubisoft Youtube.

Stewart Scudamore is the voice behind the Immortals leader Vahram. Scudamore has worked in many video games as a voice actor, starting out as additional voices in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, participating in two other games of the franchise—Odyssey as Brasidas and Jack the Ripper DLC as a civilian.

Some of his work also includes voicing Chop and Fist Kyberos in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Eldars in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, Ares in Immortal Fenyx Rising, Blackthorn in Final Fantasy XVI, and Zacharian in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. He’s also had minor roles in TV series and movies such as Dolittle, Carnival Row, and Good Omens.

Anahita – Nadia Albina

Anahita. Screenshot by Dot Esports via IGN Youtube

Anahita is Sargon’s mentor and first antagonist in the story. She is voiced by Nadia Albina who previously worked on Total War: Rome 2 and Assassin’s Creed: Origins. She has mainly acted in TV series such as Beautiful People, Doctors, Doctor Who, and You. This is the first time Abina has voiced a main character in a video game.

Orod – Youssef Kerkour

Orod. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ubisoft Youtube

Orod’s battle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown seems to be one of the coolest ones by watching the trailer. His voice is provided by Youssef Kerkour, who has worked on games since 2003. The first major game role Kerkour landed was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and The Siege of Paris DLC.

From the multiple TV series he has worked on during his career, you can also hear his voice in Sex Education as Nathan. Kerkour acted as Nemir Kirdar on House of Gucci, and dubbed additional voices in Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Menolias – Shai Matheson

Menolias. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ubisoft Youtube

Shai Matheson voices Menolias in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. He has mainly voice acted in games since 2009, so the list of games he’s worked on is immense, but some more recent titles stand out, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Final Fantasy XVI, Lies of P, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Alan Wake 2. He even dubbed the Horace the Host Horse in Everybody 1-2 Switch!

Neith – Ajjaz Awad

Neith. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ubisoft Youtube

Neith is voiced by Ajjaz Awad, and this is only her second time voice acting for a game. Awad had only acted for shorts and TV shows before dubbing additional voices in Diablo 4 in 2023. Just a year later, she’s voicing one of the main characters in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Radjen – Orion Ben

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ubisoft Youtube

Radjen might be masked, but we know who they truly are. Radjen is voiced by Orion Ben, who has mostly acted in TV series and shorts. The only other game he has worked on was A Plague Tale: Requiem as multiple voices. Ben scored one of the main characters in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, but we’ll see how much we’ll hear him.

Artaban – Atilla Akinci

Artaban. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ubisoft Youtube

Atilla Akinci gives voice to one of the Immortals members: Artaban. Akinci has worked in voice acting for video games since 2019, and his first job was for Arknights, a free-to-play tactical RPG and tower defense mobile game.

He then voiced characters in two investigation games in 2021—Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases and Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One—and worked on several other games until voicing Harper Essius in Baldur’s Gate 3 and Hasan Demir in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.