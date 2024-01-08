All Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trophies and achievements

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown celebrates the first, full-length POP game in over a decade with a royal trophy and achievement list.
Taking the acclaimed action and platforming series in a new direction, the Ubisoft-led Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown favors side-scrolling action in favor of past third-person entries. One aspect that has remained the same is including a trophy and achievement list.
Yes, alongside new protagonist Sargon and the rest of The Immortals, Ubisoft has added more depth to the adventure with an expansive trophy and achievement list. You had better sharpen your blades as there’s a fair amount of extra tasks to complete as we countdown to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s full release.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trophy and achievement list
31 trophies and 30 achievements for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown stand between you and total completion, thanks to PowerPyx. From the outset, it’s a typical list that rewards you for mastering combat and honors your capacity to seek out every hidden crevice in Mount Qaf.
The Lost Crown demo is just a small taster of the full experience and one that is sure to last you a few hours.
|Name
|Description
|Prince of Persia
|Acquire all Trophies
|The Maneater
|Defeat the king of beasts
|The Forest Trespasser
|Defeat the otherworldy queen
|Snake in the Sand
|Defeat the banished god
|Fists & Arrows
|Defeat the artful legend
|The Storm Master
|Defeat the mighty master
|The White Lion
|Defeat the vengeful prince
|King of Kings
|Defeat the King
|The End of Time
|Defeat the god prince
|A Warrior’s End
|Defeat the old general
|Time Served
|Eliminate the Jailer
|Parallel Universe
|Defeat an alternate version
|Warrior Within
|Use every Athra Surge
|Glory of Faravahar
|Fully upgrade the necklace
|Blessing of Shamshir
|Fully upgrade sword and bow
|Tools of a Prophet
|Collect all amulets
|Elixir of Gods
|Acquire all Soma Tree petals
|Cyra’s Last Hope
|Find the Herbalist’s last camp
|Written in the Sand
|Complete the prophecy fresco
|Tree of Life
|Speak with every Wak-Wak head
|Spectre of the Seas
|Discover the ghost ship
|Hidden Floor
|Discover a secret floor
|The True Moon
|Complete the Moon Gatherer’s Quest
|Charitable Soul
|Complete every side quest
|Betrayal
|Eliminate an enemy with the Dimensional Claw
|Natural Resources
|Collect 5 ores
|Shock Trooper
|Eliminate 20 enemies with an opportunity attack
|An Honorable End
|Defeat a Lost Warrior
|All the Time in the World
|Earn 10,000 Time Crystals
|Air Dancer
|Eliminate 30 enemies in the air
|Deadly Trap
|Eliminate 5 enemies by throwing them into spikes