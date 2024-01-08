All Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trophies and achievements

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown celebrates the first, full-length POP game in over a decade with a royal trophy and achievement list.

Taking the acclaimed action and platforming series in a new direction, the Ubisoft-led Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown favors side-scrolling action in favor of past third-person entries. One aspect that has remained the same is including a trophy and achievement list.

Yes, alongside new protagonist Sargon and the rest of The Immortals, Ubisoft has added more depth to the adventure with an expansive trophy and achievement list. You had better sharpen your blades as there’s a fair amount of extra tasks to complete as we countdown to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s full release.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trophy and achievement list

The list will have you swinging one way and the other. Image via Ubisoft

31 trophies and 30 achievements for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown stand between you and total completion, thanks to PowerPyx. From the outset, it’s a typical list that rewards you for mastering combat and honors your capacity to seek out every hidden crevice in Mount Qaf.

The Lost Crown demo is just a small taster of the full experience and one that is sure to last you a few hours.