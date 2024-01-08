All Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trophies and achievements

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown celebrates the first, full-length POP game in over a decade with a royal trophy and achievement list.

Taking the acclaimed action and platforming series in a new direction, the Ubisoft-led Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown favors side-scrolling action in favor of past third-person entries. One aspect that has remained the same is including a trophy and achievement list.

Yes, alongside new protagonist Sargon and the rest of The Immortals, Ubisoft has added more depth to the adventure with an expansive trophy and achievement list. You had better sharpen your blades as there’s a fair amount of extra tasks to complete as we countdown to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s full release.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trophy and achievement list

31 trophies and 30 achievements for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown stand between you and total completion, thanks to PowerPyx. From the outset, it’s a typical list that rewards you for mastering combat and honors your capacity to seek out every hidden crevice in Mount Qaf.

The Lost Crown demo is just a small taster of the full experience and one that is sure to last you a few hours.

NameDescription
Prince of PersiaAcquire all Trophies
The ManeaterDefeat the king of beasts
The Forest TrespasserDefeat the otherworldy queen
Snake in the SandDefeat the banished god
Fists & ArrowsDefeat the artful legend
The Storm MasterDefeat the mighty master
The White LionDefeat the vengeful prince
King of KingsDefeat the King
The End of TimeDefeat the god prince
A Warrior’s EndDefeat the old general
Time ServedEliminate the Jailer
Parallel UniverseDefeat an alternate version
Warrior WithinUse every Athra Surge
Glory of FaravaharFully upgrade the necklace
Blessing of ShamshirFully upgrade sword and bow
Tools of a ProphetCollect all amulets
Elixir of GodsAcquire all Soma Tree petals
Cyra’s Last HopeFind the Herbalist’s last camp
Written in the SandComplete the prophecy fresco
Tree of LifeSpeak with every Wak-Wak head
Spectre of the SeasDiscover the ghost ship
Hidden FloorDiscover a secret floor
The True MoonComplete the Moon Gatherer’s Quest
Charitable SoulComplete every side quest
BetrayalEliminate an enemy with the Dimensional Claw
Natural ResourcesCollect 5 ores
Shock TrooperEliminate 20 enemies with an opportunity attack
An Honorable EndDefeat a Lost Warrior
All the Time in the WorldEarn 10,000 Time Crystals
Air DancerEliminate 30 enemies in the air
Deadly TrapEliminate 5 enemies by throwing them into spikes

