Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown difficulty settings: Which should you choose?

Whether you want an easy stroll through Mount Qaf or a punishing path ahead, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has many difficulty settings to satisfy your requirements.

In Goldilocks and the Three Bears, the porridge is either too cold, too hot, or just right. It’s a familiar dilemma in gaming as you don’t want to make the game too easy or too hard. It’s a fine line in gaming and one that continues to cause conversation in the community. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown gives you lots of freedom in this regard with five different difficulty settings.

If you want to know the differences between each and how they’ll affect your game, this handy guide will give you a quick rundown of each.

Which difficulty setting should you choose in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

Rookie

The Lost Crown‘s easiest difficulty, Rookie, is for players who want to bypass the rigors of combat and simply enjoy the story, explore, and platform without the worry of being killed by enemies or bosses. It’s also handy if you’re perhaps hunting those final Xerxes coins or mopping up one or two final Prince of Persia trophies and achievements.

Warrior

This is the difficulty recommended to enjoy Prince of Persia to its fullest. You’ll experience a lot more pushback from the game’s many enemies, but it shouldn’t be so strenuous that you’re stuck for hours on certain fights. Warrior offers a healthy challenge and keeps certain aspects, such as the Parry Difficulty window, generous while keeping Athra permanently maintained.

Hero

If you enjoy some difficulty and challenge in your combat games, then Hero is probably the way to go—it was also the difficulty I opted to complete Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on. You’ll need to be on your toes for anything that can potentially come your way: environmental hazards, standard enemies, sub-bosses, and main bosses. Most importantly, your Athra will drain on Hero, so be careful.

Immortal

I think you get the picture with Immotal: it’s unrelenting, unforgiving, and requires you as a player to be virtually flawless in all aspects of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to overcome it. Sargon will die in no time at all, everyone becomes spongey, Parrying requires utmost precision, and your Athra basically hates you and will do its best to skedaddle.

Custom

A fairly self-explanatory setting here. Custom allows you to tweak Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to suit your specifications and playstyle. You can make enemies really tough, but decrease the parry Window timing to balance this out somewhat. You can also be a sadist and make the game even harder than Immortal if you so wish—if you do, please learn how to increase your health.