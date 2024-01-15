How to increase health in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Sargon is a warrior, but increasing his health will ensure you can take on any aggressive adversary that’s sure to cross your path in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Even the original 1989 Prince of Persia classic allowed the Prince to increase his health and take more blows. After all, enemy swordsmen, spikes, and even falling debris would inflict damage, I would know; I died a lot as a kid.

Fast forward to 2024, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown represents the new identity of the franchise four decades later. Once again, the main character can take damage, and once again, you can make it so you can withstand more punishment.

How to get more health in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

You’ll see quite a few of these. Screenshot by Dot Esports These not so much. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two different ways to increase Sargon’s health in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: find a Soma Tree Flower to instantly add another bar of health, or acquire four Soma Tree Petals to give the same benefit.

Flowers are rarer, and are usually only dropped by certain bosses throughout your Prince of Persia adventure, whereas you’ll spy Soma Tree Petals more regularly. Completing side quests, beating bosses, and even buying them from certain vendors will be the way to obtain Soma Tree Petals.

Ubisoft dishes them out quite meticulously, so don’t expect to be able to horde a ton of them early on—there’s a fine line between balancing difficulty and character progression, after all. I can say first-hand that later bosses seriously up the ante in terms of their offense potential.

So, you’ll definitely need to explore and seek out all the Soma Tree goodies you can find! Not only that, but it will also make certain other Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trophies and achievements easier to earn.