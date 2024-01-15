How to fast travel in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Mount Qaf is a sizable map in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, making it imperative for you to unlock fast travel and move Sargon around it at the speed of light.

Where would we be without fast travel in modern gaming? Thankfully, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown doesn’t give us a chance to debate the notion, as fast travel is very much in the game. It should be no surprise as the mechanic is also a staple of recent Ubisoft games such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The Lost Crown is very user-friendly, especially its accessibility features, and if you’re wondering when and how you acquire the ability to fast travel, then venture with us on this journey.

How to unlock fast travel in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Once you unlock it, you’ll wonder how you lived without it. Image via Ubisoft Progressing through the game will add more Destinations. Image via Ubisoft

You will unlock fast travel a few hours into your Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown journey once you’ve beaten the Jahandar boss.

Shortly after you do, The Lost Crown will give you a brief tutorial on the “Homa Statues Network,” system—AKA fast travel. Homa Statues are littered throughout Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, so make sure you’re keeping a keen eye out for them and rebuilding the statues.

I can tell you now that you will only unlock fast travel several hours into the game, so it will be a little while before you get to easily revisit certain areas of the map. Jahandar is the second main boss in the context of the story, and by this point, you should have ventured to many areas of Mount Qaf—necessitating the need for quicker travel.

Ergo, it’s not vital that you have fast travel so early on, and Ubisoft understands this. Once you do have it, it will allow you to easily access previous locations with secrets and out-of-reach spots you couldn’t get to due to not having certain abilities.