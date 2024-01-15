How to sprint in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Speed is the name of the game when it comes to hopping, skipping, and jumping your way through Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and the sprint feature will turn Sargon into a veritable speed demon.

Ubisoft does a good job of explaining many of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown‘s core mechanics, from jumping to the array of cool and creative abilities you intertwine with later on. One basic ability above all else can make traversal easier and give you an edge in platforming and battle—sprinting.

Sargon can sprint, and it makes gameplay even more frantic and frenetic by improving the flow of your movement. If you’ve simply forgotten or misunderstood the instructions, here’s a quick reminder of what you need to do, brave and capable warrior.

How to run in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Sargon has the need, the need for speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin sprinting with Sargon in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, press R2 to slide and keep holding down R2, so that when the sliding animation is complete, Sargon will get back to his feet, and a blue glow will signify that he is now sprinting.

Yes, there is no traditional button to hold down to sprint or run. You have Sargon’s default running speed, and this slightly convoluted method of sprinting.

I say convoluted because the intricate nature of the sprint mechanic will force you to consider how you approach certain platforming obstacles such as long jumps, spikes, and various other environmental nuisances. Some The Lost Crown trophies and achievements are made easier by sprinting, too, so make sure you get this mechanic nailed down.