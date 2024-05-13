Ubisoft confirms The Rogue Prince of Persia early access release date following delay for Hades 2

On May 10, Evil Empire officially delayed the early access launch of The Rogue Prince of Persia due to Hades 2’s shadow drop on May 6. But today, the studio clarified exactly when it will release the game—and it’s coming soon.

Ubisoft dropped a trailer today with the new release date of The Rogue Prince of Persia. The game’s original launch was scheduled for May 14, but now, the studio will release the roguelite on May 27 in early access on Steam, Evil Empire confirmed today.

Are you looking forward to The Rogue Prince of Persia? Image via Evil Empire

When Evil Empire confirmed the initial delay for The Rogue Prince of Persia’s release, the devs posted a letter on Twitter/X explaining that Hades 2’s launch complicated the plans for its own release. Given the numbers that Hades 2 has achieved on Steam, with more than 100,000 concurrent players in 24 hours, the delay was seemingly a good decision by Evil Empire.

Players are looking forward to The Rogue Prince of Persia, in part because the title has a distinctive graphic style that’s different from any other game in the franchise. But releasing The Rogue Prince of Persia so close to the shadow drop of Hades 2 could have had a major impact on the newer game’s numbers.

The Rogue Prince of Persia will be the second game released in 2024 based on the prince character, who has no official name. The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launched on Jan. 18, and the title achieved an 86 overall score on Metacritic, being praised as one of the best games of the year. Evil Empire’s game will have a different take on the prince character but with some similar mechanics.

The Rogue Prince of Persia will see the iconic protagonist face off against the Hun army, which will have new abilities thanks to the power of dark shaman energy. The core mechanics of any game featuring the prince will be present; acrobatics, timing, and other characteristics will be key to surpassing every level. The main story won’t be as linear as it is in other games in the roguelike genre, though.

Now that an early access release date has been confirmed following the delay, fans only have to wait a couple of weeks before they can play The Rogue Prince of Persia.

