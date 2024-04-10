The highly anticipated 2D platforming roguelite, The Rogue Prince of Persia, has been finally revealed by Ubisoft and Dead Cells DLC developer Evil Empire.

The Evil Empire team has pledged to “honor the series’ DNA while adding [their] own secret sauce,” which should excite long-time Prince of Persia fans and those that enjoyed the critically acclaimed Dead Cells release. The Prince of Persia series just recently released the well-reviewed side-scrolling platformer Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and if you enjoyed that game, the good news is you won’t have to wait long for more.

When does The Rogue Prince of Persia release?

The Rogue Prince of Persia will release for PC on Steam early access on May 14, 2024, just over a month after its official reveal. It’s unclear if the game will be available through the Ubisoft Connect platform, since the announcements from both Ubisoft and Evil Empire explicitly mention only Steam.

"Surprise"! @ubisoft somehow let us take a crack at making a @PrinceofPersia roguelite!

The Rogue Prince of Persia will honour the series DNA, while adding our own secret sauce of course…

The reveal trailer did showcase the game’s unique art style, and some of its combat and platforming mechanics. The platforming features the iconic Prince of Persia wall run, which can be used to access hard-to-reach areas.

Evil Empire describes the game’s roguelite elements as “challenging but accessible.” With every death, players can unlock new weapon and medallions that allow them to use new powers, effects, and fighting styles. Players can also choose from different secondary weapons including bows, shields, and grappling hooks. Every level is procedurally generated, so no two runs should look alike.

Over the past decade, several successful roguelite games have landed well with the gaming audience, including the previously mentioned Dead Cells and games likes Hades, Slay the Spire, and Vampire Survivors.

As an early access release, The Rogue Prince of Persia should receive a steady drip of new story acts, levels, enemies, bosses, and weapons, according to Evil Empire.

