Dead Cells team’s next project reportedly an ‘ever-evolving’ Prince of Persia roguelite

The developer behind the popular roguelike Dead Cells is currently working on a Prince of Persia title called The Rogue Prince of Persia, according to a report by Insider Gaming.

The game is the outcome of the discussion between Evil Empire and Ubisoft at the Game Developers Conference in 2019, and it has already been under development for four years.

While the game’s release date is still unclear, the developer aims for an early access release this year on Steam. Sources told IG they will provide “constant free updates and evolve over time based on community feedback.”

The Prince of Persia franchise is in desperate need of experimentation. Image via Ubisoft

Dead Cells has gained a reputation for being one of the best roguelike experiences available. The game’s unforgiving nature toward petty mistakes and rewarding players’ adaptations garnered attention in the indie gaming community. It’s sold over 10 million copies since its early access release in 2017.

Over the years, the Prince of Persia franchise has had many titles. But there has been little experimentation with the franchise except for titles like Battles of Prince of Persia, a turn-based tactics experience that didn’t meet expectations.

With Evil Empire in the driving seat, this action roguelite experience could be the breath of fresh air that fans have been looking for.

