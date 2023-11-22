Prince of Persia remake gets a grain of hope as Ubisoft swears it still lives

Ubisoft has reiterated that its long-awaited remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is still in development and has “passed an important internal milestone.”

This comes via a Twitter thread posted on Nov. 21, which marked the original game’s 20th anniversary. Aside from asking fans to share their fondest memories of playing it, Ubisoft also posted a few pieces of concept art.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft didn’t specify what this internal milestone was so it’s unclear how far along the remake’s development is. Given how long it’s been since the last update, though, it’s at least nice to hear something positive about it even if it is brief.

Judging by the responses, some fans are just happy to hear the remake is still in the works. A couple are even surprised by this since they assumed the project had been canceled… not that you could blame them with how quiet Ubisoft has been about it.

As you know, the passionate team at @UbisoftMTL is reimagining this legendary story, and we are glad to announce today that the project has passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing.



The Sands of Time remake was announced in 2020 and was meant to launch in January 2021 before it was delayed indefinitely. It was originally in development at Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai, which had mostly served as a support studio on other projects, but was then passed onto Ubisoft Montreal, the very same studio that worked on the original Sands of Time and its sequels.

This was shortly followed by a report from TheGamer, which revealed how troubled the remake’s development was at Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai, noting issues with Ubisoft’s AnvilNext 2.0 engine and a lack of support from the publisher. Ubisoft had hoped to have the remake out in its 2023 fiscal year but, unsurprisingly, it was hit with another delay and currently lacks any sort of launch window.

With any luck, Ubisoft will at least be able to provide a more substantial update in 2024. On the flip side, there is a new Prince of Persia game out on Jan. 18 titled The Lost Crown, a Metroidvania that takes the series back to its 2D roots. Sadly, a lot of fans already hate it, seemingly just because it’s not the Sands of Time remake.