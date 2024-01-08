Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Xbox Game Pass?

Will Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown turn that frown upside down by being available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers?

No doubt, the biggest perk and draw of Xbox Game Pass is the mouthwatering selection of games you can enjoy for free as part of a paid subscription. A huge win for Game Pass is that it offers many of the world’s latest and greatest AAA extravaganzas—but is the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown one of them?

Ubisoft’s latest take on the historic action franchise makes some bold changes to the formula in its gameplay direction and artistic design decisions, but will Xbox Game Pass fans get to experience these revisions for free? Read on to find out.

Will Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown be on Xbox Game Pass?

There will be no free meals for Sargon. Image via Ubisoft

New hero Sargon will have to hope you’re willing to shell out money for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown as it will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

After looking at similar cases in the past, a few telltale signs have helped us come to this conclusion. Firstly, the game’s official page on the Microsoft Store doesn’t contain the Xbox Game Pass logo—This is usually a dead giveaway.

Also, none of the trailers (theatrical or gameplay) have included the Xbox Game Pass certification or confirmation. If this wasn’t enough, then quite simply, neither Ubisoft nor Microsoft has said that The Lost Crown will be an Xbox Game Pass beneficiary.

It’s unfortunate, sure, but it doesn’t mean this is the end of the road. Many games don’t get the day-one Game Pass treatment but manage to secure a seat at the table later. So keep checking back to see if Prince of Persia is worthy of the Game Pass crown.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on it, then Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has trophies and achievements to make the investment worth it. On the other hand, if you’re unsure, there’s always a The Lost Crown demo to consider.