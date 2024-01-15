How to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Ubisoft Plus

While you can buy Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown outright, you can also play the Metroidvania through the Ubisoft Plus subscription service.

Ubisoft Plus is a subscription service that grants members access to a vault full of Ubisoft games and (in some cases) day-one releases. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is one of these day-one releases, so here’s how you can play it on Ubisoft Plus.

How to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown through Ubisoft Plus

To play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown using Ubisoft Plus, you must subscribe to the service on the publisher’s official store. Ubisoft Plus is available both on PC and Xbox consoles. You can also access it through Ubisoft Connect PC, in the Ubisoft Plus section.

If you preorder the game through the service, you also gain access to it three days before its official release on Jan. 18, which means you can play it starting Jan. 15. You also get early access by buying the game’s Deluxe Edition.

You can also subscribe on PC via AYBA or get the Multi Access Plan on Luna and the Microsoft Store. Meanwhile, you can access a free demo right now to get a glimpse of what’s to come.

Once subscribed to Ubisoft Plus, you must complete an additional step to download and play the game through the service. To access the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you have to activate the game through the Ubisoft Connect client.

To do so, head to the Ubisoft+ tab and select the game. You’ll find a download symbol at the arrow icon in the bottom-right corner of the window. Then, all you have left to do is to follow the steps indicated by the client to download the latest Prince of Persia title.

What does Ubisoft Plus subscription include?

Ubisoft Plus grants access to countless games. Image via Ubisoft

Ubisoft Plus is a subscription service which grants access to a multitude of titles by the publisher, including additional content such as DLC, expansions, and season passes. It includes over 100 games, with many of the publisher’s games available on the service as soon as they release.

It costs $14.99 per month to get access on PC, and $17.99 per month for Xbox users. The supplementary cost also gives access on PC, as it’s a Multi Access plan. Players on PlayStation can’t subscribe to it, however.