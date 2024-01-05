After many years of waiting, Prince of Persia is returning in an all-new series entry called The Lost Crown. And a playable demo will be coming with it.

Prince of Persia has a long history in gaming, starting all the way back with the original release in 1989 for Apple II. The series turns 35 years old this year, and its birthday is looking to be a great one with the all-new title.

Many remember the trilogy from the 2000s, featuring The Sands of Time, Warrior Within, and The Two Thrones. But it’s finally back now after an extended hiatus in the form of a gorgeous action side-scroller, ahead of the long-dormant remake that’s still set to come out sometime in the future.

Here are all of the details on when and how to play the demo for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

How to play the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown demo

Everyone loves a good side-scroller. Image via Ubisoft

The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown free demo will be available to play starting on Jan. 11, as it was revealed at the end of the game’s story trailer during The Game Awards in December 2023.

Since the demo is free, the sampling of the action platformer will be available for all to play on a multitude of platforms that the full game will be available on when it launches a week later on Jan. 18.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Ubisoft Connect. How to play the demo is simple, but it depends solely on what you want to play it on.

To find the demo after it releases on Jan. 11, simply open the corresponding shop on the platform you wish to play it on and search for the game by typing in “Prince of Persia.” The demo should be easily found and accessible for all to download at no charge.

It’s almost here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The full game launches on Jan. 18, but for players who purchase the Deluxe Edition or are subscribed to Ubisoft+, the game will be available three days earlier on Jan. 15.

Demos are great for trying out a slice of a full game. We think that many will be looking to purchase the game after the demo releases, but anyone looking to give it a try can make the decision for themselves starting on Jan. 11.