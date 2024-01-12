Category:
Prince of Persia

How to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Early Access

How to jump into the latest Prince of Persia a little early.
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Jan 12, 2024 12:33 pm
Promotional artwork of the main character Sargon from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Image via Ubisoft.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has received hype as of late thanks to positive early reviews. Those interested in the game might be wondering if there is a chance to get their hands on the game a bit early, as it isn’t set to be released until Jan. 18. 

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at whether there is a chance to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown early. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Can you play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown early?

Artwork of the main character Sargon using his powers from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
You’ll need access to Ubisoft Plus to play the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown three days early. Image via Ubisoft.

Yes, you can play the latest Prince of Persia game slightly early. However, there are some hoops that you’ll need to jump through to do so, and it will set you back some cash as well. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

How to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in early access

The only way to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in early access is to sign up for Ubisoft’s subscription service. The service is called Ubisoft Plus and if you subscribe to it, you will be able to play the game three days early on Jan. 15. However, you will only be able to access it early with Ubisoft Plus on the PC and Xbox.

Unfortunately for PlayStation users, this means you cannot get early access for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown with your PS4 or PS5.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

How much does Ubisoft Plus cost?

An in game screenshot of the main character Sargon dodging enemy fire from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Side-scrolling action awaits in the new Prince of Persia game. Image via Ubisoft.

If you are thinking of signing up for Ubisoft Plus, you have a few different options when it comes to the available plans. You can opt for PC-only access, which will cost $14.99 a month. This plan includes more than 100 games that you can play on PC via Ubisoft Connect as well as access to new indie games monthly, a 10 percent discount on any virtual currency packs, and access to various premium editions of certain games, including opportunities for early access. 

You can also opt for the multi-access plan, which gives you all the perks that you get with the PC version of the plan but also includes the choice of playing on your Xbox and via Cloud with Luna. This is a slightly pricier plan, costing $17.99 a month, but this is understandable as it allows you to play your Ubisoft games almost anywhere. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Is it worth subscribing to Ubisoft Plus to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Early?

An in game screenshot of the main character Sargon attacking enemies from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
It’s not really worth it to pay for Ubisoft Plus if you only want to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Image via Ubisoft.

Personally, I think that it is only worth subscribing to Ubisoft Plus if you are particularly fond of the other Ubisoft games that are involved in the PC plan or the multi-access plan. If you only want to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, then it doesn’t seem worth the cost for only three days of early access. 

However, if you are interested in accessing the other games available in the Ubisoft Plus library, and are willing to pay the fees for the service, then I would definitely recommend picking a plan that works best for you and subscribing so that you can play the latest Prince of Persia three days early while also enjoying all the other Ubisoft games and perks that the service offers. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

If you are already subscribed to one of the Ubisoft Plus subscription plans, then you can jump right into the game on Jan. 15. If you aren’t subscribed but are interested in the catalog of Ubisoft games and the other various perks that you get with Ubisoft Plus, then it may well be worth looking into everything that Ubisoft Plus has to offer.

If you don’t want to subscribe to the Ubisoft Plus service, but still want to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, then you can grab the game on Jan. 18. You can also jump into the demo of the game to try it out, which is available now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. 

related content

Read Article All Prince of Persia games in release order
prince running on wall in prince of persia sands of time

All Prince of Persia games in release order

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 12, 2024
Read Article Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is missing a voice actor, uses text-to-speech instead
sargon grabbing feather in prince of persia the lost crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is missing a voice actor, uses text-to-speech instead

Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 12, 2024
Read Article Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown looks incredible and you can try it yourself right now
sargon fighting boss in prince of persia the lost crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown looks incredible and you can try it yourself right now

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 11, 2024
Read Article Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review: A new king ascends to the throne
sargon using ability in prince of persia the lost crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review: A new king ascends to the throne

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 11, 2024
Read Article All The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown pre-order bonuses
sargon jumping in prince of persia the lost crown

All The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown pre-order bonuses

Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 11, 2024

Related Content

Read Article All Prince of Persia games in release order
prince running on wall in prince of persia sands of time
Category:
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia

All Prince of Persia games in release order

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 12, 2024
Read Article Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is missing a voice actor, uses text-to-speech instead
sargon grabbing feather in prince of persia the lost crown
Category:
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is missing a voice actor, uses text-to-speech instead

Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 12, 2024
Read Article Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown looks incredible and you can try it yourself right now
sargon fighting boss in prince of persia the lost crown
Category:
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown looks incredible and you can try it yourself right now

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 11, 2024
Read Article Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review: A new king ascends to the throne
sargon using ability in prince of persia the lost crown
Category:
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia
Reviews
Reviews

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review: A new king ascends to the throne

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 11, 2024
Read Article All The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown pre-order bonuses
sargon jumping in prince of persia the lost crown
Category:
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia

All The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown pre-order bonuses

Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 11, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.