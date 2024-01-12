How to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Early Access

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has received hype as of late thanks to positive early reviews. Those interested in the game might be wondering if there is a chance to get their hands on the game a bit early, as it isn’t set to be released until Jan. 18.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at whether there is a chance to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown early.

Can you play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown early?

You’ll need access to Ubisoft Plus to play the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown three days early. Image via Ubisoft.

Yes, you can play the latest Prince of Persia game slightly early. However, there are some hoops that you’ll need to jump through to do so, and it will set you back some cash as well.

How to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in early access

The only way to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in early access is to sign up for Ubisoft’s subscription service. The service is called Ubisoft Plus and if you subscribe to it, you will be able to play the game three days early on Jan. 15. However, you will only be able to access it early with Ubisoft Plus on the PC and Xbox.

Unfortunately for PlayStation users, this means you cannot get early access for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown with your PS4 or PS5.

How much does Ubisoft Plus cost?

Side-scrolling action awaits in the new Prince of Persia game. Image via Ubisoft.

If you are thinking of signing up for Ubisoft Plus, you have a few different options when it comes to the available plans. You can opt for PC-only access, which will cost $14.99 a month. This plan includes more than 100 games that you can play on PC via Ubisoft Connect as well as access to new indie games monthly, a 10 percent discount on any virtual currency packs, and access to various premium editions of certain games, including opportunities for early access.

You can also opt for the multi-access plan, which gives you all the perks that you get with the PC version of the plan but also includes the choice of playing on your Xbox and via Cloud with Luna. This is a slightly pricier plan, costing $17.99 a month, but this is understandable as it allows you to play your Ubisoft games almost anywhere.

Is it worth subscribing to Ubisoft Plus to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Early?

It’s not really worth it to pay for Ubisoft Plus if you only want to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Image via Ubisoft.

Personally, I think that it is only worth subscribing to Ubisoft Plus if you are particularly fond of the other Ubisoft games that are involved in the PC plan or the multi-access plan. If you only want to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, then it doesn’t seem worth the cost for only three days of early access.

However, if you are interested in accessing the other games available in the Ubisoft Plus library, and are willing to pay the fees for the service, then I would definitely recommend picking a plan that works best for you and subscribing so that you can play the latest Prince of Persia three days early while also enjoying all the other Ubisoft games and perks that the service offers.

If you are already subscribed to one of the Ubisoft Plus subscription plans, then you can jump right into the game on Jan. 15. If you aren’t subscribed but are interested in the catalog of Ubisoft games and the other various perks that you get with Ubisoft Plus, then it may well be worth looking into everything that Ubisoft Plus has to offer.

If you don’t want to subscribe to the Ubisoft Plus service, but still want to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, then you can grab the game on Jan. 18. You can also jump into the demo of the game to try it out, which is available now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.