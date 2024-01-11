All The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown pre-order bonuses

Get your hands on early access, as well as your very own treasure finder.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on Jan. 15, and you might be wondering what you get if you buy the game early. Seeing as it isn’t a full AAA release, the price of both the standard and deluxe editions will be lower than most full-price games.

Regardless of which version you pick, you get a few goodies for pre-ordering. Here’s what’s in store for you.

All Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown standard edition pre-order bonuses

This outfit sure takes me back. Image via Ubisoft

The standard edition, both physical and digital, comes with an exclusive Warrior Within cosmetic skin from 2004’s Prince of Persia: Warrior Within.

In my opinion, this was the best of the 2000s-era Prince of Persia games, featuring a darker Prince with new abilities and an incredibly powerful enemy, Dahaka, who still haunts my dreams 20 years later. It’s a shame Dahaka isn’t in The Lost Crown, but at least you get to look the part.

All Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown deluxe edition pre-order bonuses

Everything you get in the deluxe edition. Image via Ubisoft

If you decide to fork over $60 ($10 more than the standard pre-order), you get a few more goodies that may enhance your experience. In-line with the new industry standard, you can play The Lost Crown three days earlier. The less I say how I feel about this practice, the better.

Next, you get the Immortals outfit, which is another cosmetic skin, and a Digital Adventure Guide.

While the guidebook is nice, you also get the Prosperity Bird Amulet. Now, this one is a game-changer. The Prosperity Bird flies toward the next hidden area or chest, making your 100% run a lot easier.

On which platforms can I play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

You can play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on any next-gen and last-gen consoles and PC. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect). According to Ubisoft, The Lost Crown runs at 60 fps on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.