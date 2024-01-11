All The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown pre-order bonuses

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on Jan. 15, and you might be wondering what you get if you buy the game early. Seeing as it isn’t a full AAA release, the price of both the standard and deluxe editions will be lower than most full-price games.
Regardless of which version you pick, you get a few goodies for pre-ordering. Here’s what’s in store for you.
All Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown standard edition pre-order bonuses
The standard edition, both physical and digital, comes with an exclusive Warrior Within cosmetic skin from 2004’s Prince of Persia: Warrior Within.
In my opinion, this was the best of the 2000s-era Prince of Persia games, featuring a darker Prince with new abilities and an incredibly powerful enemy, Dahaka, who still haunts my dreams 20 years later. It’s a shame Dahaka isn’t in The Lost Crown, but at least you get to look the part.
All Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown deluxe edition pre-order bonuses
If you decide to fork over $60 ($10 more than the standard pre-order), you get a few more goodies that may enhance your experience. In-line with the new industry standard, you can play The Lost Crown three days earlier. The less I say how I feel about this practice, the better.
Next, you get the Immortals outfit, which is another cosmetic skin, and a Digital Adventure Guide.
While the guidebook is nice, you also get the Prosperity Bird Amulet. Now, this one is a game-changer. The Prosperity Bird flies toward the next hidden area or chest, making your 100% run a lot easier.
On which platforms can I play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?
You can play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on any next-gen and last-gen consoles and PC. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect). According to Ubisoft, The Lost Crown runs at 60 fps on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.