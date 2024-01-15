How to redeem your Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown pre-order bonuses

If you pre-ordered Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you’re more than entitled to some alluring goodies. The good news? We’ll tell you exactly what you need to do to claim them.

At this point, it’s probably more uncommon for big game launches not to have pre-order bonuses. It’s practically an unwritten rule that gamers are rewarded for investing early. So, now that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is finally out, it’s time to redeem your pre-order bonuses. This bonus content won’t have a huge bearing on your playthrough, but it’s well worth acquiring, especially if you want to play early.

How to redeem Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s physical pre-order bonuses

Give me back my bonuses! Image via Ubisoft

For the physical edition of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you need to activate the pre-order bonus key you received in the case to claim your bonus. As is usually the case for Ubisoft games, simply head to the store associated with your platform, and enter the code given to you by Ubisoft either through email or via the physical game case.

Each copy of the physical Standard Edition comes with a single pre-order bonus—a “Warrior Within” outfit paying homage to the 2004 sequel. You’ll then be able to equip this for Sargon once you’re playing the game—or not, it’s up to you at the end of the day.

How to redeem Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s digital pre-order bonuses

On the other hand, if you went down the digital route, particularly for the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition, then fear not. Again, you just need to redeem your code from Ubisoft on your chosen platform.

The major difference here is that the Deluxe Edition, along with the Warrior Within skin, features three-day early access. The game is out now, so it doesn’t make much too much difference, but either way, you have the knowledge in hand.

