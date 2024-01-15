How to view the map in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Mount Qaf is a giant area, so a map is definitely required in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Let’s show you how to unlock the map so you finally chart your adventure.
I sometimes wonder how I’d cope without maps showing me where to go—in real life or games. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a perfect example of this, as its sprawling world is spread across several gaping biomes.
As such, a map makes traversal much easier. Only, you don’t get a map from the get-go in The Lost Crown. If this revelation is alarming you, don’t worry: I had the same reaction. Thankfully, Ubisoft isn’t cruel and does give you a map—eventually.
How to unlock the map in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?
To unlock the map, you need follow the natural progression of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown until a Young Girl, AKA Fatiba, gives you the Eye of the Wanderer.
Here’s some simplified instructions to make this even easier to follow:
- Start a new game of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
- Keep following the path to the main objective.
- At some point, you will see a wind trail alongside piles of golden leaves on the floor.
- Follow these, particularly the wind trail, and you’ll come to the first Wak-Wak Tree.
- There, you should meet a character called “Young Girl,” and she reveals her name to be “Fatiba.”
- After a brief conversation, she will give you the Eye of the Wanderer.
- Once you regain control of Sargon, you can now press to bring up the map.
The relief was palpable once I finally had access to the map, like, a missing part of me had come home. If you had to research this guide, you know what I mean.
If you’re struggling with anything else, be sure to check out the full Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trophies and achievements list.