How to view the map in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Mount Qaf is a giant area, so a map is definitely required in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Let’s show you how to unlock the map so you finally chart your adventure.

I sometimes wonder how I’d cope without maps showing me where to go—in real life or games. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a perfect example of this, as its sprawling world is spread across several gaping biomes.

As such, a map makes traversal much easier. Only, you don’t get a map from the get-go in The Lost Crown. If this revelation is alarming you, don’t worry: I had the same reaction. Thankfully, Ubisoft isn’t cruel and does give you a map—eventually.

How to unlock the map in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

Here’s the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the map, you need follow the natural progression of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown until a Young Girl, AKA Fatiba, gives you the Eye of the Wanderer.

Here’s some simplified instructions to make this even easier to follow:

Start a new game of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Keep following the path to the main objective. At some point, you will see a wind trail alongside piles of golden leaves on the floor. Follow these, particularly the wind trail, and you’ll come to the first Wak-Wak Tree. There, you should meet a character called “Young Girl,” and she reveals her name to be “Fatiba.” After a brief conversation, she will give you the Eye of the Wanderer. Once you regain control of Sargon, you can now press to bring up the map.

The relief was palpable once I finally had access to the map, like, a missing part of me had come home. If you had to research this guide, you know what I mean.

