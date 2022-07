Here's the best way to progress through the Lands Between.

Elden Ring is an open-world RPG that allows its players to progress through the Lands Between in any way they please, aside from a few required bosses and encounters. Despite this, some players may want to know the recommended order that content should be completed, or are simply lost at a certain point in the game and want to know where they should be.

If either of these sounds like you, don’t worry, here’s everything you need to know about the best progression route and boss order in Elden Ring.

Best progression route in Elden Ring

The recommended progression order of Elden Ring‘s zones and locations is as follows:

West Limgrave: Recommended level one to 15, recommended weapon upgrade 0 to +1

East Limgrave: Recommended level 10 to 20, recommended weapon upgrade +1 to +2

Weeping Peninsula: Recommended level 20 to 30, recommended weapon upgrade +3 to +4

Roundtable Hold

Stormveil Castle: Recommended level 30 to 40, recommended weapon upgrade +3 to +4

South Liurnia of the Lakes: Recommended level 40 to 50, recommended weapon upgrade +3 to +4

Raya Lucaria Academy: Recommended level 50 to 60, recommended weapon upgrade +4 to +6

East Liurnia of the Lakes: Recommended level 50 to 60, recommended weapon upgrade +4 to +6

Ainsel River: Recommended level 50 to 60, recommended weapon upgrade +4 to +6

West Liurnia of the Lakes: Recommended level 60 to 70, recommended weapon upgrade +8 to +12

Siofra River: Recommended level 60+, recommended weapon upgrade +8 to +12

South Caelid: Recommended level 60+, recommended weapon upgrade +10 to +12

Nokron, Eternal City: Recommended level 70+, recommended weapon upgrade +15 to +20

Siofra Aqueduct: Recommended level 70+, recommended weapon upgrade +15 to +20

Carian Study Hall: Recommended level 70+, recommended weapon upgrade +15 to +20

Deeproot Depths: Recommended level 70+, recommended weapon upgrade +15 to +20

Nokestella, Eternal City: Recommended level 80+, recommended weapon upgrade +15 to +20

Lake of Rot: Recommended level 80+, recommended weapon upgrade +15 to +20

Altus Plateau: Recommended level 60+, recommended weapon upgrade +10 to +14

Mt Gelmir: Recommended level 80+, recommended weapon upgrade +15 to +20

Leyndel, Royal Captial: Recommended level 90 to 110, recommended weapon upgrade +15 to +20

Forbidden Lands: Recommended level 90+, recommended weapon upgrade +20 to +24

Mountaintops of the Giants: Recommended level 90+, recommended weapon upgrade +20 to +24

Consecrated Snowfield: Recommended level 90+, recommended weapon upgrade +20 to +24

Mohgwyn Palace: Recommended level 100+, recommended weapon upgrade +20 to +24

Miquella’s Haligtree: Recommended level 120+, recommended weapon upgrade +25

Crumbling Farum Azula: Recommended level 120+, recommended weapon upgrade +25

Leyndell, Ashen Captial: Recommended level 150+, recommended weapon upgrade +25

Subterranean Shunning-Grounds: Recommended level 150+, recommended weapon upgrade +25

Best boss order in Elden Ring

If you’re more concerned about the order of the mandatory bosses you’ll need to defeat to beat Elden Ring, we’ve got you covered: