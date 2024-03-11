Where is the sleeping dragon in Elden Ring?

The sleeping dragon is a notable icon in Elden Ring, regardless of whether you seek it out during your first or fifth playthrough. It’s a massive enemy you can encounter when you’re exploring the Lands Between, but it can be easy to forget where to find it.

Initially, the location of the sleeping dragon was discussed shortly after the game’s release. Many players talked about finding it during their travels and how they dealt with it or avoided it until they were to undertake such a massive challenge. Although it can take a good amount of time to kill such a fearsome dragon, tracking it down became an exciting discussion. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the sleeping dragon in Elden Ring.

The sleeping dragon’s location in Elden Ring

The sleeping dragon’s location in Caelid. Image via Fextralife Wiki Map

You can find the sleeping dragon’s location in Caelid, to the southwest of minor Erdtree, to the northeast of Caelid in Elden Ring. You can find Caelid to the east of Limgrave, but I would not advise going straight to this area after immediately starting the game. It’s better to visit this area after you’ve earned a few levels and grabbed multiple items you can use to aid you during your adventures.

If you’ve discovered the Caelid region, the dragon is found directly next to Fort Faroth, which has a Site of Grace. Anyone who doesn’t have a Site of Grace near the fort might need to go through the Siofra Well that’s found in Limgrave in your Elden Ring playthrough.

Upon reaching the end of Siofra underground, you will surface in Caelid at the Deep Siofra River Well Site of Grace. From this grace, it’s a short walk directly east to find the sleeping dragon, otherwise known as Elder Dragon Greyoll.

How to defeat the sleeping dragon in Elden Ring

Upon reaching the sleeping dragon, make sure you have a Hemorrhage (bleed) weapon with you or a way of increasing the bleeding on your weapon. This makes killing Greyoll much easier, as the dragon’s health decreases faster when a bleed is applied. If you don’t have a Hemorrhage weapon, then Poison, Scarlet Rot, or Frostbite will also work, although these weapon types kill the dragon significantly slower.

If you want to kill Greyoll another way, you can eliminate all five smaller dragons surrounding it. These are Greyoll’s children, and killing each one will deal 1/5th of Greyoll’s health. Killing all five eliminates Greyoll and rewards you with 74,000 Runes. You also get Greyoll’s Dragon Heart, which you can take to the Cathedral of Dragon Communion in Limgrave. If you kill the sleeping dragon in a New Game Plus, you receive significantly more Runes.