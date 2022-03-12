Here are all the dragon locations in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is home to a variety of enemies, creatures, and bosses. Throughout their journey in the Lands Between, players can unlock different weapons, armor, and even spells. These upgrades can turn a playthrough upside down and spark inspiration for new builds and combat tactics, and the handful of dragon incantations offered in the game can give players more tools to use in their adventures.

Dragon incantations are powerful Faith and Arcane-based spells that are available to players by using Dragon Hearts at the Church of Dragon Communion and the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Several options of dragon incantations with varying strengths become available for purchase with Dragon Hearts, which drop upon defeating specific dragons spread around the Lands Between.

Here, we’ll go over a list of dragons in Elden Ring that drop these Dragon Hearts and unlock the incredible dragon-based incantations.

All dragon locations in Elden Ring

These are all the dragons that drop Dragon Hearts when they’re killed.

1) Flying Dragon Agheel

This dragon is one of the first that players can quickly encounter in their playthrough. Located in Limgrave, just east of the First Step Site of Grace, players can walk or ride Torrent over to Agheel Lake. On the north side, Flying Dragon Agheel will swoop down in style on some unsuspecting undead soldiers.

Reward on defeat:

5,000 Runes

One Dragon Heart

2) Elder Dragon Greyoll

Elder Dragon Greyoll is incredibly large and is the mother of all dragons. She is found in Caelid surrounded by a handful of normal dragons. This dragon can be fought relatively early in a playthrough by taking advantage of the safe spot behind her, and players with bleed weapons will have an easy time cutting through this boss.

Reward on defeat:

50,000 Runes

5,423 Runes for each dragon around her

Five Dragon Hearts

3) Flying Dragon Greyll

Players that continue to travel northeast of Elder Dragon Greyoll toward the Bestial Sanctum will eventually come to a bridge with Flying Dragon Greyll on it. In this close-quarters fight, it’s recommended to fight on horseback to not get trapped when Greyll flies up and rains down Dragonfire. The closest Sites of Grace are the Farum Greatbridge Site of Grace on the northside of the bridge, and Lenne’s Rise Site of Grace to the east of the bridge.

Reward on defeat:

80,000 Runes

One Dragon Heart

4) Decaying Ekzykes

Another Great Dragon found in Caelid, Decaying Ekzykes is blighted by scarlet rot and is found wandering around south Caelid. Starting from the Caelid Highway South Site of Grace, players can continue to the southeast on the main road and they can’t miss this large beast.

Reward on defeat:

38,000 Runes

One Dragon Heart

5) Glintstone Dragon Smarag

Players who have progressed through the game to the Raya Lucaria Academy have come across this dragon once before. Guarding a Glintstone Key, this powerful magic dragon is found west of the Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes. The closest Site of Grace is Crystalline Woods.

Reward on defeat:

14,699 Runes

One Dragon Heart

6) Glintstone Dragon Adula

Located near the Caria Manor at the Three Sisters sub-area, this large dragon has a two-part encounter. Once players do enough damage at the Three Sisters, it will teleport to the Cathedral of Manus Celes. To access this area, players must nearly complete the Ranni questline. The closest Sites of Grace are Royal Moongazing Grounds and the Cathedral of Manus Celes.

Reward on defeat:

120,000 Runes

Three Dragon Hearts

Adula’s Moonblade

7) Borealis, the Freezing Fog

In the cold, snowy area of the northeast, Borealis, the Freezing Fog is a challenging dragon to conquer. This dragon reigns supreme over the power of ice and guards the frozen lake of the Mountaintop of Giants. Borealis emits a constant and permanent blizzard, making it difficult for players to see it coming and while in combat. The closest Site of Grace is Freezing Lake. If players have unlocked the Spiritcaller’s Cave using a Stonesword Key, they’ll also have a close Site of Grace available to them.

Reward on defeat:

100,000 Runes

One Dragon Heart

8) Magma Wyrm Makar

Moving onto the two wyrms on this list, Magma Wyrm Makar can be found on the north side of Liurnia of the Lakes guarding the entrance to the Altus Plains. Located atop of the Ruin Strewn Precipice, players will reach a wall of mist and, upon entering, will be greeted by this aggressive Fire Wyrm. The closest Site of Grace is Ruin-Strewn Precipice.

Reward on defeat:

18,000 Runes

One Dragon Heart

Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword

9) Great Wyrm Theodorix

The other great and named Fire Wyrm on this list is Great Wyrm Theodorix. This wyrm is found in the frozen river north of the Albinauric Rise in the secret area of the Mountaintops of the Giants. To access this area, players must get both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion and use it at the Grand Lift of Rold. The closest Site of Grace is the Cave of the Forlorn, a cave unlocked using a Stonesword Key.

Reward on defeat:

180,000 Runes

Three Dragon Hearts

Legendary Dragons

A few Legendary Dragons are in hidden locations. While they do not offer Dragon Hearts as a reward, they do unlock additional dragon incantations at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion

1) Ancient Dragon Lansseax

The Ancient Dragon Lansseax will fly in and attack the player while on the way to the Altus Plateau and right after the Magma Wyrm Makar fight. This is another two-part fight where the player has to find the other location. The first fight is close to the Abandoned Coffin Site of Grace, and the second part of the fight is further up in the Altus Plateau, closer to the capital city next to the Sainted Hero’s Grave.

Reward on defeat:

60,000 Runes

Lansseax’s Glaive

2) Lichgragon Fortissax

Tucked away in the Deeproot Depths—an underground location connected to Nokron, Eternal City, by the Siofra Aqueduct—lies a large four-winged black dragon that uses lightning. To access this boss, players must offer the Cursemark of Death to Fia after she moves to the Prince of Death’s Throne. The closest Site of Grace is in Prince of Death’s Throne.

Reward on defeat:

90,000 Runes

Remembrance of the Lichdragon

3) Dragonlord Placidusax

This two-headed electric-fire beast is found in the Crumbling Farum Azula. It’s a massive dragon capable of immense annihilation. This legendary boss is found by taking a hidden path down to the lower level of the Crumbling Farum. Starting at the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace, players can go down the elevator outside the church and continue west until they hit a cliffside. Looking down, players can jump to a safe rock and follow it down to the base of the cyclone. Lie down in one of the slots on the ground to be transported into the boss arena. The closest Site of Grace is Beside the Great Bridge.

Reward on defeat:

280,000 Runes

Remembrance of the Dragonlord

Various Magma Wyrms and small Dragons

Closing out the list of winged reptile-like creatures that offer players dragon hearts are two groups of magma wyrms and smaller dragons.

Magma Wyrms:

Magma Wyrm located inside the Volcano Manor. The closest Site of Grace is the Prison Town Church if the bridge is unlocked. Otherwise, the next closest is the Guest Hall Site of Grace. 5,044 Runes One Dragon Heart

Magma Wyrm located at the end of the Gael Tunnel in Caelid. The closest Site of Grace is Rotview Balcony. 7,500 Runes One Dragon Heart Moonveil katana

Magma Wyrm found south of Fort Laiedd in a lava lake. The closest Site of Grace is Seethewater Terminus. 19,000 Runes One Dragon Heart



Normal Dragons: