Where to find Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

With Smithing Stones, it's all about who you know and where you look.

Smithing Stones are one of the essential resources for the Tarnished in Elden Ring. If a player hopes to keep armaments through more challenging bosses, they’ll need to upgrade their gear with the proper Smithing Stones and runes.

You can come across Smithing Stones normally as you traverse The Lands Between, but there are ways to get them faster. For example, you can buy the stones from merchants when you meet requirements or go into specific ruins looking for them.

Once you have the correct Stones, you can head to the smithing table at the Church of Elleh for upgrades up to +3 or speak to the blacksmith at Roundtable Hold.

There are also two different kinds of Smithing Stones. The regular Smithing Stone upgrades standard gear, while the Somber Smithing Stone upgrades special armaments. The stones come in different levels, denoted by brackets, and can only be used to upgrade a weapon to a certain level.

If you’re looking for Smithing Stones in the early parts of the game, you can consider:

Smithing Stone [1] – There are eight in Limgrave Tunnels in the west Limgrave area

Smithing Stone [2] – Stormveil Castle and Castle Morne

Smithing Stone [3] – Liurnia of the Lakes, found on corpses on Ainsel River

Smithing Stone [4] – On corpses along the banks of the Siofra and Ainsel Rivers

Smithing Stone [5] – Multiple can be found in Atlus Tunnel and Old Atlus Tunnel

Smithing Stone [6] – Leyndell Royal Capital on bodies,

Smithing Stone [7] – Caelid after using Spirit Spring, five drop from Fallingstar Beast in Sellia Crystal Tunnel

Smithing Stone [8] – Multiple can be found in Yelough Anix Tunnel

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone – Defeating one of the two Night’s Calvary mini-bosses and looting inside Yelough Anix Tunnel in Consecrated Snowfield

To find the first few Somber Smithing Stones, you’ll need to look for:

Somber Smithing Stone [1] – Chance of drop when defeating Teardrop Scarab in Limgrave

Somber Smithing Stone [2] – Three inside a gazebo to the west of Rose Church, beware the guardian

Somber Smithing Stone [3] – Drop from Teardrop Scarab in the woods of Liurnia of the Lakes

Somber Smithing Stone [4] – Rare drop from miner monsters in Sellia Crystal Tunnels

Somber Smithing Stone [5] – Dropped by the Teardrop Beetle on the bridge in Nokron

Somber Smithing Stone [6] – Drop from Lesser Crucible Knight in Siofra aqueduct and Teardrop Scarabs in Lake of Rot.

Somber Smithing Stone [7] – Multiple can be found by searching buildings and caves in Deeproot Depths

Somber Smithing Stone [8] – Dropped by Teardrop Scarabs at Mountaintops of the Giants and on a small mountain northwest of Church of Ripose

Somber Smashing Stone [9] – Found on corpses on a raised platform in Lake of Rot, on a bridge near Ancient Snow Valley Ruins, and in a circle of chairs south of Divine Tower of Caelid

Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone – Found by completing quests or near dragons at Dragon Temple Rooftop and Crumbling Farum Azula

You can also purchase these Smithing Stones if you bring the associated Bell Bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks at Roundtable Hold. To unlock the first and second Smithing Stone, you’ll need to get the Husks the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1) from the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel.

To unlock the ability to purchase the third through sixth Smithing Stone, you’ll have to find two other Bell Bearings and bring them to the Husks. The exact process works for the Somber Smithing Stones, except players will need to get the Twin Maiden Husks the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1), (2), and (3).

Each Miner’s Bell Bearing provides two levels of Smithing Stone that you can buy from the Husks. These are a necessary tool if you plan to upgrade multiple types of equipment, especially in the later game. You can find the regular Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearings here:

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1) – Drop from the Crystalian Boss at the end of the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) – Can be found in a chest in the first secret area of the Sealed Tunnel in Atlus Plateau

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (3) – Found in the Zamor Ruins at the bottom of the stairs in a chest

The Somber Smithing Stones will be necessary for upgrading special equipment, and you can find their Bell Bearings at:

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [1] – Drop from the Fallingstar Beast in Sellia Crystal Tunnel

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [2] – Dropped from the bosses Crystalian (Spear) and Crystalian (Ringblade) in Atlus Tunnel

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [3] – Found on a corpse outside the First Church of Marika in Mountaintop of the Giants

There are a limited number of fixed Smithing Stone locations in Elden Ring so it’s crucial to get the Bell Bearings to the Husks quickly. Once you’ve delivered the bearings, you won’t have to look in every corner to find the materials you need.