All Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds Locations – Every Hidden Car in the game

There are more cars than you can fit into a real-life-sized garage in Forza Horizon 5, but not all of them have the same sentimental value. Most players will have their favorite cars that they’ll want to add to their collection even if they don’t end up driving them.

In addition to adding their favorite cars to their collection, most Forza Horizon 5 players will be after the Barn Finds, the abandoned gems of the series. These abandoned classic cars require a bit of restoration and repair. Once you restore them to their former glory, however, they can be one of the finest pieces in your garage.

As of now, there are 15 Barn locations in Forza Horizon 5, and more can become available in the future with content patches. You won’t be able to unlock these classic cars right away, though. Players will need to progress through the game. You’ll start hearing rumors about these Barn Finds after some point and that’s when you’ll be able to start looking for them. While you’ll be able to run into them as you’re going on about your day, knowing exactly how you can find them will save you quite a bit of time.

Here are all the Barn Finds in Forza Horizon 5.

1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Sport

Screengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games

Before you can find the 1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Sport, you’ll need to complete the Horizon Wilds Expedition. While completing the mission, you’ll be able to find the Barn as an optional activity, but if you happen to miss out on the opportunity, you’ll also be able to find it once you’re done with the quest.

Head over to the La Selva region, located north of Aerodromo en la Selva. You’ll find the Barn inside an abandoned airport.

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO can be found in a barn located around the northeast corner of the Horizon map. It’s hidden inside a forest near the coastline in Los Jardines. Considering how long it takes to restore the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, it’ll be a decent idea to unlock this Barn Find as soon as it becomes available.

1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione

The second Ferrari Barn that hides a 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione is around the southwest corner of the map, once again in a first close to the shoreline of Rivera Maya around the southeast side of the map. This Barn’s also located inside a forest, so you may need to hit the breaks to locate it.

1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR

The 1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR has been a dream vehicle for most racing fans who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s. Despite being in a rough state, the Dodge Viper can be returned to its glory days after finding it inside a barn located around the south-central Gran Pantano region, inside a forest.

1970 GMC Jimmy

The 1970 GMC Jimmy hides inside a barn which is in the middle of the Cascadas de Agua Azul river. This Barn can only be found after completing the Horizon Apex Expedition. While completing this quest, you’ll drive around areas near the Barn and will even be able to catch a glimpse of it while jumping over ruins.

1953 Chevrolet Corvette

The 1952 Chevrolet Corvette is the oldest vehicle that you’ll be able to salvage from the barns, and it’s located around the main highway near a bridge in the wetlands southwest of Los Jardines.

1956 Ford F-100

The 1956 Ford F-100 is hidden inside a barn that can be found in the Tierra Prospera region. The Barn’s close to a blue shed, which makes it easier to spot from a distance.

1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock

Players will need to make their way to the Cordillera region to find the 1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock. The Barn’s located between the Teotihuacan and Granjas de Tapalpa, close to the hills around the main road.

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS

This timeless classic waits for its chance under the stun in the northwest of Colinas Aridas. The Barn that the 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS rests is located just around the forested area close to a bright red house.

1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback

The 1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback is located in a barn located to the northwest of the Hotel Mirador Balderrama. You’ll need to take a drive along a dirt trail and get off the main road to find this classic.

1973 BMW 2002 Turbo

Players will need to make their way to the west of Guanajuato to find the 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo. Once you’re there, start looking around the small hills and you’ll find the Barn close to a hill near the major mountainside road.

1967 Ford Racing Escort RS1600 MK1

The search for the 1967 Ford Racing Escort RS1600 MK1 will take players to La Grand Caldera, Forza Horızion 5’s active volcano. The Barn is located close to the hillside road and you can also enjoy the view of the volcano after finding the car.

1968 Renault 4L Export

Don’t let 1968 Renault 4L Export’s fool you since it has a lot to offer when it comes to speed. To find this old-timer, players will need to make their way to the west of Gran Telescopio, toward the beaches of Dunas Blancas at the northwest of the map.

1993 Toyota T100 #1 Baja Truck

The 1993 Toyota T100 #1 Baja Truck waits for its rescuers around the southwest of the map, near the Baja California region.

1963 Volkswagen Beetle

Screengrab via Playground Games

Players will need to complete the Vocho questline to be able to find the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle. This quest begins rather early in the game, but the car will stay locked until the last couple of missions.

After joining the Hall of Fame, you’ll be able to finish the questline and unlock the Forza Edition of the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle. This makes the car the only Barn Find that’s actually not located inside a barn since it unlocks through progression.