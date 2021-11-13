How many cars are there in Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5 opened its doors in November 2021, and players can finally enjoy the gigantic new map set in Mexico.

Considering the fourth installment of the series was set in Great Britain, fans are in for quite an environment change in Forza Horizon 5. Shortly before the release, developers published the list of ​​all the cars in Forza Horizon 5, which allows players to get familiar with new faces while also checking whether their favorite car was able to make it into the game.

If you’ve been wondering how many cars were available when the game launched, there’s no need to count them one by one. Forza Horizon 5 launched with 504 cars, according to the official list. This number can grow over time, with more cars getting added to the game with patches or other events. Forza Horizon 4 had 460 cars during its launch, so not only are the fans getting an even larger map, but they’ll also have more cars to work with from the beginning.

Toward the end of its lifespan, Forza Horizon 4 had a total of 752 cars available. With Forza Horizon 5 setting the bar high from the get-go, fans could expect it to have more cars than the previous game within a couple of years.

Future DLCs are more than likely to come with new cars, but the details of these potential DLCs aren’t available to the public yet.