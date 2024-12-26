The best Steam Deck games of 2024

The year is coming to a close, and once again we can look back on the past 12 months and appreciate numerous great games we had the chance to enjoy. Many of them were also available on Steam Deck, making the lives of its players immeasurably better.

Recommended Videos

In fact, nowadays, a lot of games that go live on Steam are usually available on the platform’s portable console. There’s a plethora of titles to enjoy on it, though not all of them perform as well as they do on PCs. With that in mind, we decided to give 2024 one more look and picked the 10 best games from that year to boot up on your Steam Deck.

Best Steam Deck Games of 2024

Balatro

Which one will you choose? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If the awards season is something to consider when picking best games of the year, then we have to talk about Balatro. The title won three of the five accolades it was nominated for at The Game Awards 2024, including the best Mobile Game and Best Independent Game. It was also received stunningly well by critics, gathering a nine out of 10 score from many outlets.

You got to give credit when it’s due, and in terms of Balatro, it’s fully deserved. This roguelike deck-building game surprises players at every corner, providing them with highly enjoyable gameplay that leaves you just wanting more and more. It also works amazingly on Steam Deck, and if you’re looking for something casual and laid-back, then Balatro’s a terrific pick.

Hades 2

One of the best early access titles. Image via Supergiant Games

Even though it’s still in early access, Hades 2 is so enjoyable already it’s worth mentioning. Like the first title in the franchise, Hades 2 is a roguelike dungeon crawler which takes place some time after the events from the first title, though the exact period is never outlined. And while the timelines and the plot’s ins and outs may be a bit confusing, it doesn’t stop Hades 2 from being one of the better games for Steam Deck in 2024.

If you enjoyed the first Hades, then you’ll surely love its sequel. And if you haven’t touched the franchise yet, then you’re missing out. Both titles are currently available on Steam Deck, and despite the second entry being only in early access, it runs fairly well without any major setbacks when compared to the PC version.

Stardew Valley

We’re just chill players who like to harvest their crops and stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All right, let’s get a few things straight. We know that Stardew Valley didn’t release in 2024. In fact, it celebrated its eighth anniversary this year. However, it did introduce Patch 1.6 this year, which brought hundreds of changes to the game, completely refreshing the gameplay, and that’s why we decided to include it on the list.

Don’t get us wrong. In Stardew Valley, you’re still that kid who inherits a farm from their grandfather and focuses on developing crops, exploring the mines, establishing relationships, and so on. Truth be told, it’s a game that has never gone out of fashion. It’s a perfect pick for cozy evenings with your Steam Deck, with the 1.6 update improving every bit of it.

Helldivers 2

For freedom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wake up, soldier. We have a democracy to save. In early 2024, Helldivers 2 rocked the gaming industry. It dominated the FPS genre with its exhilarating gameplay, decent graphics, intuitive co-op mode, and tons of fun to be had. The premise is simple—you complete missions to save the galaxy and democracy altogether. And you can do it from the comfort of your couch with Steam Deck in hands.

Contrary to the previous games we mentioned here, Helldivers 2 is way more dynamic and chaotic, meaning it requires more focus. It runs smoothly on Steam Deck, though, so if you have the will to play some high-action FPS and fight for democracy, there is nothing stopping you.

Ghost of Tsushima

Best of PlayStation available on your Steam Deck. Image via Sucker Punch Productions

More and more, console-exclusive games are slowly making their way onto PCs. That was the case with Ghost of Tsushima, with shipped on computer in May 2024. Ever since, Steam Deck players could enjoy it on their portable devices.

With AAA games like these, there’s almost always an issue with compatibility and performance. Major releases often seem to have issues with running smoothly on Steam Deck, and we’re not going to lie, Ghost of Tsushima can sometimes dip in fps, thoug, it usually displays solid 50fps all the time. Besides that, it’s a rich, terrific story and open world that are challenging and worth exploring on your own, even if Steam Deck runs into an issue or two during your playthrough.

Multiversus

Fight whoever you want, including Superman. Screenshot via Player First Games

Another major release of 2024 was Multiversus, arguably one of the biggest fighting games of the last few years. Warner Bros. decided to put all of their franchises together in a fighting title that features gameplay and graphics in the comic book style aesthetic.

Multiversus is free-to-play and is available on Steam, meaning it’s also playable on Steam Deck. It runs well on the device and is a perfect choice if you’re looking to punch Superman, or just want to enjoy some free fighting simulator.

God of War: Ragnarok

Our God of War is now available on the Deck. Image via Santa Monica Studios

We couldn’t mention PlayStation games coming over to PCs and Steam Deck without pointing out God of War: Ragnarok. The title made its way to Steam in September, two years after landing on PS4 and PS5. It’s the continuation of its prequels, most notably 2018’s God of War. We continue following Kratos and Atreus on their path to cheat destiny while facing Nordic gods and other mythical monstrosities.

Similarly to Ghost of Tsushima, performance-wise God of War: Ragnarok may not be the greatest title available on Steam Deck at the time of writing. However, its open world, story, characters deserve attention and respect. If you’re on a lookout for incredible storytelling and satisfying gameplay, then you can’t miss it.

Marvel Rivals

Pick your favorite Marvel hero. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It seems like every franchise or game studio is making a hero shooter nowadays, and Marvel is no exception. Marvel Rivals evens out the power levels of our favorite comic book characters and makes them fight each other per our liking. It’s also free and doesn’t include any pay-to-win elements, so there’s no harm in trying it out.

Most importantly, though, it’s actually enjoyable. The character have abilities reminiscent of their comic book powers, their costumes are spot on, and the maps are well-balanced. Marvel Rivals quickly became a must-play title for both Marvel and hero shooter fans.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

A perfect mash of a few genres. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another universally acclaimed title in 2024 was Metaphor: ReFantazio. It’s a fun combination of turn-based gameplay with real-time action and great narrative. Sounds like a lot, doesn’t it? We know, but Studio Zero managed to blend these elements surprisingly well, making Metaphor: ReFantazio a hell of a ride. It won three awards at TGA 2024, including the best RPG title of the year.

It doesn’t lose any charm on Steam Deck, so if you’re into these type of games, you shouldn’t have any second thoughts about obtaining a copy of it.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The king of gaming. Image via BANDAI NAMCO

It’s often said to leave the best for the end, so we decided to do so. Therefore, the latest DLC to Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is the last entry on our list, but it’s arguably the best.

Many have thought incorporating a DLC to a game that’s so close to perfection like Elden Ring might be an impossible task, but FromSoftware delivered. It expanded on the original in multiple ways, adding exciting boss fights, intriguing areas, and more. If you’re eager to discover a fresh Steam Deck experience that will blow you out of your mind, Shadow of the Erdtree is waiting.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy