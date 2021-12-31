How to sell cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is filled with awesome cars, but not all of them were created equally. Naturally, some cars will be faster than others while excelling at different parts of the game.

Most players will want to unlock their dream cars from the get-go when they start playing Forza Horizon 5. They may need to get rid of the old to make space for the new, however, since cars aren’t cheap.

Players looking to grind their way up in the game will realize that collecting enough credits to buy the most expensive cars takes a while. This turns selling your unused cars into a necessity since you’ll be able to acquire new vehicles faster.

Forza Horizon 5 gives players the option to sell their cars. You can quickly get rid of your unwanted vehicles by following these steps.

Launch Forza Horizon 5 and head to the main menu.

Choose Buy and Sell vehicles from the Cars tab. You’ll then fast travel to the festival.

Select Auction House and choose Start Auction.

Click on the vehicle that you’re looking to sell.

After selecting the car, you’ll need to decide the starting price for your vehicle’s auction and a buyout price.

Choose the length of your auction and press confirm to put your car on sale.

You won’t be able to drive the cars that you have listed on the Auction House. Depending on the price you set for your cars, it may take a while for them to find buyers. You’ll be competing against other auctions and putting your cars up for unrealistic prices may not be the best call if you urgently need the cash. Keeping the buyout price at reasonable levels can also help since some players are willing to pay a little extra to avoid waiting for the auction to conclude.

You’ll receive a notification if your car gets bought off the Auction House. You can also purchase new vehicles from there.