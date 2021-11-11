Fastest Cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 was released just one week ago and the racing title is already on its way to becoming one of the best and most competitive driving games of the year.

From offroad scenic drives to highway speeding, the game has everything racing fans could have hoped for, including a map 50 percent larger than Forza Horizon 4‘s and a whopping roster of 520 cars from some of the world’s most renowned brands.

These are the fastest and most exciting cars available now on Forza Horizon 5.

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Speed: 10

Handling: 10

Acceleration: 6.9

Launch: 7.4

Braking: 9.0

9.0 Offroad: 4.4

This is the absolute fastest car you can own in this game. This Swedish-manufactured model has a V8 engine capable of making 1,600 HP and was designed to break the 300 mph barrier.

Players can either buy it in the game for full price, or get it for free by completing the game’s V10 in Baja Festival story and unlocking the model.

2018 Bugatti Chiron

Speed: 10

Handling: 7.9

Acceleration: 9.9

Launch: 6.1

Braking: 8.6

: 8.6 Offroad: 5

With a top speed of 261 MPH, the Bugatti Chiron is one of the game’s most popular rides at the moment and has the ability to go from zero to 60 in less than 2.5 seconds. With a 9.9 for Acceleration that beats the Jesko and a turbocharged W16 engine that produces up to 1,479 HP, this is the Koenigsegg Jesko’s closest rival.

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Speed: 10

Handling: 7.8

Acceleration: 9.7

Launch: 10

Braking: 7.2

7.2 Offroad: 4.4

This car is available to all players who are willing to pay for the Welcome Pack in the in-game store, which comes at a price of $4.49.

This car is included in the Welcome Pack at no extra cost and proves its value by going up to 162 MPH and achieving a zero to 60 in just over two seconds.

2015 Koenigsegg One

Speed: 10

Handling: 9.5

Acceleration: 7

Launch: 7.5

Braking: 10

: 10 Offroad: 4.3

Swedish manufacturer Koenigsegg is responsible for yet another one of its models making the list for the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5. This ride carries one of the most powerful car engines in the world, and is the only car to be powered by 1 megawatt. With a top speed of 280 MPH and the ability to go from 0 to 250 MPH in just 20 seconds, this ride has almost unbeatable stats in both speed and handling. The Koenigsegg One is a worthy contender for not only one of the fastest, but also one of the most exciting rides of the game.

2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS

Speed: 10

Handling: 9.7

Acceleration: 7.0

Launch: 7.6

Braking: 9.7

9.7 Offroad: 4.3

Hitting almost 280 MPH in a closed road run earned this model the Fastest Production Car honor in 2017, and now has decent handling and launch stats without a sacrifice to its perfect score for speed. It has a 7-speed transmission and the ability to go from zero to 60 in 2.88 seconds.

Honorable Mention: 1965 Hoonigan Ford Hoonicorn Mustang

Speed: 9.2

Handling: 6.7

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 7.4

Braking: 5.9

5.9 Offroad: 5.5

This one might not look like much, but looks can be deceiving. The 1965 Hoonigan Ford Hoonicorn Mustang is an absolute beauty of a vintage ride that has a 9.2 speed rating. What really sets it apart from the pack, though, is its perfect acceleration score of 10 and its offroad score of 5.5. This ride used to boast one of the fastest launches in the whole series, with a score of 10 in Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 4, but has been reduced to 7.4 in the latest installment.

Forza Horizon 5 was released on November 5, 2021 and is available on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC via Game Pass.