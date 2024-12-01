Forgot password
Picture showing Japanese Demon Hunters: chapter six season one cover.
Image via Epic Games
When does Fortnite Chapter 6 season 1 end?

Here’s when the Fortnite chapter six season one leave the island. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Dec 1, 2024 03:58 pm

After an explosive record-breaking live event, Fortnite is back with the first season of Chapter Six, featuring new movement mechanics, weapons, spirits, and epic Japanese-themed bosses. 

There is a new Fortnite battle pass costing 1,000 V-bucks, too, which features multiple new cosmetics inspired by Japanese culture and a collaboration with the Big Hero 6 franchise. Apart from the skins, there are a lot of emotes, gliders, and other rewards to unlock. 

If you’re wondering how much time you have to wrap the battle pass and get your hands on the special styles, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about when the first season of chapter six of Fortnite ends.

What is the Fortnite Chapter 6 season 1 end date?

Picture showing the Godzilla coming to the Fortnite island in chapter six season one.
Godzilla might appear in the season’s live event. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter six, season one ends on February 21, 2025, at 4:00 am CT. The season runs for three months, giving you enough time to grind through your story and weekly quests and play creative maps to accumulate enough XP to get your rewards. 

While the last season of Fortnite Remix featured prominent rappers, it was a relatively short one-month season with a shorter battle pass than usual. It set up an epic live event that broke the player record but didn’t have any lore for the players as they didn’t have any story quests. 

Chapter six, season one, has Godzilla as the secret skin, and as the season moves toward the end, we should get another live event and a lot of lore about what is next for Jonesy and Hope. 

Next up, you can read our guide to know the best Fortnite creative maps to grind the XP and unlock all the rewards before the season ends. 

