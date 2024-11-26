All Fortnite Chapter 6 collabs, listed

Fortnite is the undisputed king of collabs and Chapter Six continues that trend, with confirmed collabs and rumors of what’s in the works. Read on if you’re looking for all the details in one place.

Recommended Videos

Ever since the first Marvel collab in season four, Fortnite has a proud and long history of partnerships with other iconic franchises and brands—with everything from Star Wars to The Walking Dead in the Epic Games title.

Big things have already been confirmed for Chapter Six, and plenty more have been teased, all of which we’ve highlighted below.

All collabs in Fortnite Chapter 6

Chapter Six has plenty in store. Image via Epic Games

Collabs are a staple of Fortnite and Chapter Six continues the trend with a bunch of exciting crossovers with other well-known franchises. We’ll keep this page updated throughout Chapter Six to showcase all the announcements and the latest teases.

All confirmed Fortnite Chapter 6 collabs

The only confirmed collaboration for Chapter Six in Fortnite so far is the one with Marvel Rivals, centered around the game’s launch on Dec. 6, which provides a glider to earn within Fortnite and a new skin coming to the Item Store in the future.

Further collabs will be revealed throughout the season, so keep this page bookmarked to ensure you don’t miss out!

Franchise Chapter Marvel Rivals One

All leaked Fortnite Chapter 6 collabs

The biggest collabs teased so far are Godzilla and Big Hero 6, with the giant monster and Baymax featuring in leaked battle pass art—which appears genuine as the logo was spot on compared to what Fortnite later revealed.

It’s also anticipated that a Demon Slayer collab will take place in Chapter Six, a crossover that fits in well with the Japanese theme of the chapter, and there are also claims that a new Spider-Verse crossover is on the cards—though the timing of that is unknown.

Elsewhere, older rumors, including a potential Kingdom of Hearts collab, could come to fruition, although it’s been relatively quiet on that front for a few months.

Franchise Chapter Godzilla One Big Hero 6 One Demon Slayer TBC Spider-Man/Spider Verse TBC Kingdom of Hearts TBC

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy