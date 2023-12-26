Is Fortnite cross-platform?

Fortnite is more fun with friends, but can you still play with those friends if they’re on other platforms? While Microsoft, Sony, and PC operate on different grounds, games can connect their players via cross-platform features.

Considering Fortnite’s popularity and accessibility, it’s a title where friends come together to enjoy it. From playing with friends on LEGO Fortnite to wreaking havoc in the battle royale mode, there’s always something to do when you’re in good company.

Does Fortnite support cross-platform/crossplay?

Yes, Fortnite is cross-platform, meaning you can play with your friends on different platforms. PC, PlayStation, Xbox, mobile, and Nintendo Switch Fortnite players can party up with each other and queue for games.

How to enable cross-platform in Fortnite?

Cross-platform and crossplay features are enabled by default in Fortnite. If you’ve never changed those settings, you should be eligible to join squads with players from different platforms.

How to turn off cross-platform in Fortnite?

You can easily turn off cross-platform in Fortnite by following the steps below. But it’s not possible to turn off cross-platform on PC, mobile, and Nintendo Switch. Only PlayStation and Xbox users can disable crossplay in Fortnite.

You can jump into a battle royale match, or enjoy in-game events. Image via Epic Games

Disable cross-platform in Fortnite on PlayStation

Launch Fortnite and press the start button. Navigate to Settings. Switch to Account and Privacy tab. Scroll down and find Allow Cross-Platform Play under Gameplay Privacy. Set it to “No” to disable it.

Disable cross-platform in Fortnite on Xbox

Press the Xbox button on your controller. Navigate to Profile & System – Settings – Account. Head to Privacy & online safety – Xbox privacy – View details and customize and Communication & multiplayer. Find the “You can join cross-network play” setting and choose Block to disable cross-platform play.

Does Fortnite have cross-platform progress?

Yes, Fortnite has cross-platform progress. Players who link their Fortnite accounts to multiple platforms can progress on different platforms. For example, if you link your Epic Games account with your PlayStation Network and Xbox accounts, you can start leveling up your Fortnite battle pass on PlayStation and your efforts will also automatically transfer to Xbox.

I generally switch between my PlayStation and PC. Once you set up account linking, you won’t have to do anything else as it’s a no-interaction process.