The last thing you’d expect to encounter in a game as supported as Fortnite is queues. But, unfortunately for eager gamers looking to build their way to victory, there are long ones.

Queues can slow you down in your tracks. This usually happens to games once they’ve just been released, and can be for a multitude of other reasons. Typically, when a game is new, the servers can’t handle the sheer amount of players coming to get their gaming fix. But since Fortnite has been out for years now, why would queues form?

Why are there queues for Fortnite?

Fortnite OG is the reason for your queuing simulator. There’s been a massive influx of gamers flocking to Fortnite servers, and gamers who queued first will get a game first.

This doesn’t happen regularly for Fortnite. But since OG made its way back onto the scene, 44.7 million players signed in on Nov. 5 to place last in Epic Games’ battle royale. Fortnite OG hit over 6.1 million concurrent users in the update’s launch, according to Fortnite.gg, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down just yet.

Way to start things off with a big bang 💥



We're blown away by the response to #FortniteOG. Yesterday was the biggest day in Fortnite’s history with over 44.7 MILLION players jumping in and 102 MILLION hours of play.



To all Fortnite players, OG and new, THANK YOU! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 5, 2023

With each coming week, odds are we’ll be seeing queues for Fortnite servers. This is because we’ll be getting content with each weekly season release.

What is Fortnite OG?

Image via Epic Games

In Fortnite OG the developers have brought back some of the best features of early-days Fortnite. Players can now dive headfirst into season one, chapter five map, and visit all the areas they’ve dreamt of playing once again.

As the weeks go on, players will get to experience elements of what made Fortnite excellent. They’ll get to test out a new season every week, with returning features and weapons coming in to shake things up.