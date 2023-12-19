Is LEGO Fortnite crossplay? How to play with friends on other platforms

While you can always play LEGO Fortnite on your own, many of you likely prefer to explore and build things with friends. Or even just split up to do your own things while chatting. However you want to do it, sometimes LEGO Fortnite is better with other people.

That’s why it’s important to know if LEGO Fortnite supports crossplay. Without it, you’re confined to only playing with people on the same platform as you, which isn’t ideal if you and your friends all own different consoles.

Does LEGO Fortnite support crossplay?

We’re all in this together. Image via LEGO

Short answer: yes. No matter what platform you’re on—PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch— you can play LEGO Fortnite with everyone else. It makes sense given Epic Games is pushing LEGO Fortnite as a social game, with features like being able to invite others to your own LEGO world and allow them to access it whenever they want. Plus, the classic Fortnite battle royale has crossplay, so it would just be weird to omit it from LEGO Fortnite.

How do you enable crossplay in LEGO Fortnite?

That’s the thing; you don’t. Crossplay is enabled by default, so from the moment you start playing, you are free to party up with friends on whatever platforms you’re all using. This also means kids and/or tech-illiterate parents don’t have to worry about fumbling around in menus just to get it working.

Can you disable crossplay in LEGO Fortnite?

If you ever do want to restrict who you can play with, yes, it is possible to disable crossplay functionality. On PlayStation, you need to go to the menu in the Fortnite lobby and select Settings, then the Account And Privacy tab. Under Gameplay Privacy, there’s an Allow Cross Platform Play option that you can toggle off.

On Xbox, you need to instead press the Xbox button on your controller, go to Profile & system, then Settings, then Account. From there, go through Privacy & online safety > Xbox privacy > View details and customize > Communication & multiplayer. There’ll be a cross network play option that lets you block crossplay, but this will apply to all your Xbox games, not just LEGO Fortnite. At the time of writing, there’s no option to disable crossplay on PC or Nintendo Switch

Does LEGO Fortnite have cross-progression?

Yes, it does so long as you use the same Epic Games account between platforms. So, if you start playing on PC but decide to swap to the Xbox version of LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to log in with your Epic Games account. That way, all your progress will be there waiting for you.