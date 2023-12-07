How to share your world keys with friends in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite, to make friends keyholders of your world, invite them to a match in your world, then send them a key through the “Players” tab in the game menu. To open this tab, press your “Map” or “Inventory” buttons and navigate to it.

How to make a friend a keyholder for your LEGO Fortnite world

To share your world key with a friend in LEGO Fortnite, follow these steps:

Open LEGO Fortnite. Invite your friend to your party. Start a match in your world after they accept your invite. Access either the Map or Inventory menus by pressing M or I on the keyboard. Navigate to the “Players” tab. Choose your friend from the list. Click on the “Share Key” button located at the bottom of the menu. A confirmation popup stating “Player is now a keyholder for this world” will appear, indicating successful key sharing with that player.

Our video below demonstrates the process of sharing your world key with friends in LEGO Fortnite.

Video by Dot Esports

How many players can own a key to a LEGO Fortnite world?

In LEGO Fortnite, each world has a maximum keyholder limit of eight players. This includes the world creator and up to seven additional friends who the creator can invite. It’s impossible to go beyond this limit, so to give a ninth friend the key to your world, you will need to remove one of the current keyholders from the list to free up one slot.

Remember that your friends don’t need to be keyholders to join and play in your world. You can create a large lobby and invite people to your party for access. However, this access is limited to times when you specifically invite them.

How to remove a keyholder in LEGO Fortnite

To revoke a player’s key access to your world in LEGO Fortnite, you will follow a very similar process to the one when you gave them the key.

Open LEGO Fortnite. This time, you don’t need to invite your friend. Start a match in your world. Open the Map or Inventory menus by pressing M or I on the keyboard, as usual Go to the “Players” tab again. Choose the keyholder you want to remove from the list. Click on the “Remove Key” button located at the bottom of the menu. Your remaining keys counter will go up a number, and the player will be gone from your keyholder’s list.

What happens when you share a key in LEGO Fortnite

Sharing a key to your LEGO Fortnite world is like giving someone the keys to your house: the person you share with gains full access to your world, even when you’re not online. They can enter and exit at their will, without needing an invitation.

While these keyholders don’t have the same power in your world as you, the owner, they still have considerable capabilities. They can build, destroy, and modify your world in any way that regular gameplay lets them, making it essential to share keys thoughtfully and with trusted players.