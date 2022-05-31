You're only a few meters away from proving you know Fortnite's maps like no one else.

Knowing your way around any battle royale map is crucial to a player’s success. Being able to drop in a place and immediately know what to expect when running into a building, opening a closed door, or rounding a corner can be the difference between surviving and being eliminated.

This is also true in Fortnite, which holds small cities packed full of nooks and crannies, wide-open plains, and high-altitude vistas from which players can see almost clearly across the map.

But do you know every bit of the map in Fortnite? That’s what one game aims to find out, bringing the joys of Geoguessr to one of the world’s most popular battle royales.

How to play the Fortnite Geoguessr game

The first part is simple: Head over to Where In Fortnite’s website to play Geoguessr, but in Fortnite. Unlike the real-life version of Geoguessr, Where in Fortnite doesn’t require players to create any accounts to play and it’s completely free. Players can just click on the game mode they want to play and start.

There are a few selections to choose from in terms of game mode, however. Where in Fortnite allows players to play the standard version of the game, which includes maps from every Chapter and season, but it also allows players to select individual Chapters. Players can even select maps from specific, individual seasons to play on.

Once a player selects which map or maps they want to play on, Where in Fortnite functions very much like Geoguessr. The game puts players in one spot and lets them rotate their camera 360 degrees. The mini-map is displayed in the bottom right-hand corner and players can score points by guessing where on the map they have been placed, selecting the spot on the mini-map. The closer the player is to the actual place on the map, the higher the score. If a player guesses too far away, however, they can score zero points.

Each round also gives players the option of how many rounds they want to play and how difficult they’d like to make the game by turning off camera rotation, the zoom function, or adding time limits to the game. Once all the rounds are finished, the game totals your score from all the rounds played.

Players can play the match solo or against friends.

If you’ve got some downtime or just want to test out how well you know Fortnite, this game is a great place to start.