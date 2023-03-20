Genshin Impact fan creates a GeoGuessr in Teyvat—and it’s harder than anticipated

Genshin Impact is an ARPG that emphasizes exploration in several forms. Players can discover new regions with a lot of puzzles to solve, rewards to find in hidden places, and statues to draw their maps and know their paths.

Since its release in 2020, the world of Teyvat has greatly expanded. As a result, a Genshin fan has taken up the challenge of recreating the universe in a game like GeoGuessr. Players will be put in random locations and will have to guess their precise places based on what they can see.

Screengrab via Lostgamer.io

It’s called Lostgamer.io and can be played on any web browser. The game is divided into five consecutive rounds where players have to guess where they are without a time limit, although those parameters can be changed before starting the game.

You might think you know every nook and cranny in Teyvat after wandering in the game’s lands for so long, but it’s not that easy to pinpoint exactly where you are.

Sometimes, you’ll struggle to find your path without recognizable spots, such as Statues of the Seven or cities. Still, it’s a strong test of your game knowledge. You might pay more attention the next time you’ll run in the desert of Sumeru or in the islands of Inazuma.