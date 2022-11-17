Put your World of Warcraft knowledge to the test with incredible fan-made geoguessr ft. 100,000 locations

World of Warcraft today expands over four realms—Outland, Draenor, Shadowlands, and Azeroth, eight continents—Kalimdor, Eastern Kingdoms, Pandaria, Northrend, Broken Isles, Zandalar, Kul’Tiras, and the Dragon Isles, and countless zones are each more unique than the other. If you’re a WoW veteran sure in your in-depth knowledge of all the zones and realms, you can put your knowledge to the test with this incredible fan-made geoguessr.

A group of WoW fans and friends gathered with a single idea in their mind to create a WoW geoguessr. 3,000,000 images later, they created WoW in a street view that you can use to test your knowledge of the game.

Designed as a game of five rounds, you can choose any region you’d like to visit. Once you rediscover the region and all the memories coming with it, you can guess where exactly the region is on the map of Azeroth, Draenor, or Outland. This WoW geoguessr has over 100,000 locations and it can keep you busy for days as you relive your favorite memories.

The creators of this incredible WoW geoguessr have also created Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto V similar geoguessrs. They are also planning on doing similar work with Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Genshin Impact, Final Fantasy XIV, Elden Ring, Escape from Tarkov, Red Dead Redemption II, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild. So, if you’re a fan of any of these games, keep your eye on their website, Lostgamer.