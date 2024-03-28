How to get the Leviathan Axe in Fortnite

Kratos and his iconic Leviathan Axe in Fortnite make up one of the best bundles in the game. Since the two worlds collided in a Fortnite x God of War collaboration, many players want to unlock their respective cosmetics, including the Leviathan Axe.

Recommended Videos

My Fortnite locker includes several pickaxes, but the Leviathan Axe is also my favorite, mainly due to its freeze effect. Considering skins and other cosmetics only become available for short durations in the game, you should keep an eye on getting the Leviathan Axe when it becomes available.

How to unlock the Leviathan Axe in Fortnite

Combining the Leviathan Axe with the Kratos skin is the best feeling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Leviathan Axe in Fortnite by buying it from the in-game shop. However, the Leviathan Axe won’t always be available, and you’ll need to wait for it to return to the shop if it isn’t in the rotation. “Rotation” refers to the changing selection of items in the shop, which typically occurs every 24 hours.

The Leviathan Axe often comes back with Kratos, and there were talks of the bundle returning in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. When the Kratos Bundle is back in the Fortnite shop, you can also purchase the Leviathan Axe.

I recommend closely following Fortnite’s item shop since Epic can decide to bring back the Kratos Bundle and the Leviathan Axe at any time.

How many V-Bucks is the Leviathan Axe in Fortnite?

The pickaxe itself is good, but it gets better with the bundle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leviathan Axe costs 1,000 V-Bucks in Fortnite. If you’d like to pair the Leviathan Axe with other items from its set, you can also buy the Kratos Bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks.

Fortnite might give away V-Bucks to players throughout the year, and you can participate in events to get free V-Bucks. Saving these credits may allow you to acquire your favorite cosmetics when they return to the shop.

All included items in Fortnite’s Kratos Bundle

Kratos Bundle in Fortnite features fan-favorite cosmetics from the God of War universe. All the included items in Fortnite’s Kratos Bundle are as follows:

Kratos — Playable Skin

Mimir — Back Bling

Leviathan Axe — Pickaxe

Guardian Shield — Glider

Freezing Burst — Emote

The Kratos Bundle in Fortnite costs 2,200 V-Bucks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more