Kratos bundle is making a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

God of War’s Kratos is returning to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season two, with his bundle adding a new flavor to the existing Greek mythology-inspired season.

According to FireMonkey, a Fortnite leaker, the Kratos bundle should come out with the next v29.10 update. The bundle falls under the Gaming Legends rarity.

The Oathbreaker bundle contained the Kratos cosmetic, Mimir backbling, Leviathan Axe pickaxe with an in-built emote called “Freezing Burst” and the Guardian Shield glider. But this might be subject to change as the new bundle rolls out with the new update.

The Kratos Bundle asset has indeed been updated with this update!



Brought to my attention VIA @Luwwani pic.twitter.com/GHuikWr4oQ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 26, 2024

The Oathbreaker bundle cost 2,200 V-bucks, and the Kratos cosmetic cost 1,500 V-bucks. The Kratos bundle originally arrived in the game in Chapter Two, season five, when the zero point was unstable on the map and kept bringing new characters to the map. According to Fortnite wiki, the cosmetic was last seen on March 19, 2021, meaning the Kratos bundle will return after almost three years.

PlayStation 5 players can unlock the “Armored Kartos” by playing one match with the cosmetic. It’s golden and provides a battle-ready look for your character.

The leaker also mentioned Kratos’s son, Atreus, might be coming to Fortnite in the future.

