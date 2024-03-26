Why is Fortnite giving away 950 V-Bucks to all players?

If you’ve just logged into Fortnite and received 950 V-Bucks with a thank you note from Epic Games, welcome to the club. While it’s often a good idea not to question any gifts, Fortnite fans can’t help but wonder why Epic was handing out 950 V-Bucks to everyone.

Getting free V-Bucks in Fortnite isn’t an easy task. In most cases, you’ll need to perform in tournaments to get V-Bucks rewards, but that wasn’t the case in March 2024. After Chapter Five, season two was released, players reported getting 950 V-Bucks for no reason on Fortnite’s Reddit community.

Why did you get free 950 V-Bucks in Fortnite?

Maybe it was just Midas touching everything. Image by Epic Games

Epic hasn’t disclosed why exactly it was giving away 950 V-Bucks to all Fortnite players. Many fans expect this could be the developer’s way of apologizing for the long downtime durations in recent patch releases. During the first quarter of 2024, Fortnite maintenance duration increased, and it started taking longer than usual for the game to come back up.

The 950 V-Bucks gift is just enough for a battle pass, so it’s quite a meaningful gesture from Epic. This is likely to be a one-time event for the time being, though, since continuing such a tradition would cause Epic’s sales numbers to plummet. You probably won’t make much money if everyone got a free battle pass.

What to do if you haven’t received your free 950 V-Bucks reward in Fortnite

Your time shall come soon, hopefully. Image via Epic Games

If you still haven’t received your free 950 V-Bucks in Fortnite, your only option will be to wait. It looks like Epic is slowly rolling out this reward for all players, and it might take longer for some players to receive their 950 V-Bucks.

