How to get the Hades skin in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two introduced Greek Mythology to the battle royale. When the patch went live, Greek Gods arrived on the Fortnite island, and the Hades skin is the cherry on top for this season’s battle pass.

As an avid Percy Jackson fan, the concept of Greek Gods joining Fortnite always excited me. Hades is by far my favorite out of all the big names, and getting his Fortnite skin was a must as soon as I loaded into the new season.

How can you unlock the Hades skin in Fortnite?

Hades’ reserved for the batle pass’ higher tiers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, You’ll need to buy the Myths and Mortals battle pass for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. After getting the battle pass, progress through the tiers by completing daily and weekly quests until you unlock Hades.

Hades is available at battle pass level 86 in Fortnite and costs nine Battle Stars. You can find the god of the underworld on the 13th page of the Myths and Mortals battle pass. In addition to the base version of the skin, you’ll get to unlock more cosmetics for Hades in the subsequent tiers.

How to unlock Dark Transformation emote for Hades in Fortnite

Hades’ transformation emote has a cool animation. Screenshot by Dot Esports Post-transformation Hades in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dark Transformation emote for Hades unlocks at battle pass tier 94 in Fortnite for nine Battle Stars. This emote changes Hades’ mask and also makes his chest armor greener with glowing details.

How to unlock Lethean Hades in Fortnite

It’s purple time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Lethean Hades in Fortnite after maximizing its respective battle pass and completing the listed prerequisites. This advanced version of the Hades skin swaps the green details for purple hues.

Alongside Hades, you’ll get to unlock playable skins for various Greek gods as you level up your Fortnite Chapter Five, season two battle pass. If you’re reading this article in the future when it’s no longer Chapter Five, season two, you’ll need to wait for Hades to return to the Fortnite shop to get him.