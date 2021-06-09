How to get Battle Stars quickly in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Each Fortnite season tends to have a unique element that makes them stand out from other ones. Though new in-game mechanics and events play an important role, the Battle Pass probably has the highest impact when it comes to making a season recognizable.

The overall theme of the skins featured in a Battle Pass allows players to recognize a season by just looking at cosmetics, and unlocking all the skins can be the primary goal of many Fortnite fans throughout a season.

Until Fortnite’s Chapter two, season seven, the rewards would unlock automatically as players kept leveling up. With the seventh season of Chapter Two, however, players are given a chance to unlock the rewards that they actually want.

If you’re looking to unlock everything in a Battle Pass, then you’ll want to accumulate as many Battle Stars as possible, the new in-game currency that can be used to unlock Battle Pass rewards. Here’s how you can get the most Battle Stars in the shortest time possible in Fortnite.

Try to get as much as XP possible from matches

To get Battle Stars, you’ll need to level up your character. This means that, from a technical perspective, just playing Fortnite is the best free way to get Battle Stars. You’ll want to use all the tricks in the book to maximize your XP gain, though, and it starts with some of minor aspects.

Placements, overall survival time, and the number of kills you’ll score in a match will also impact the XP you’ll get at the end. Depending on your play style, you should try coming up with a strategy that will yield the most XP in the long run. While these amounts may look small, they add up in the long run.

Kills : 50 XP for the first kill in the match, 20 XP per kill after that (capping at seven kills.)

: 50 XP for the first kill in the match, 20 XP per kill after that (capping at seven kills.) Survival : 17 XP per minute after the first minute of a match, capping at 14 minutes.

: 17 XP per minute after the first minute of a match, capping at 14 minutes. Placement: 25 XP for top 20, 100 XP for top 10, 300 XP for a Victory Royale.

With these numbers in mind, you can easily maximize your XP gain by simply surviving until the game’s later stages. Surviving will guarantee you better placement and you’ll also be increasing your XP gain through your survival rating. You’ll also need to do a lot of looting while surviving and opening chests/ammo boxes reward players with XP as well. Though some players prefer breaking chests instead of opening them to also gather mats, that won’t be the way to go if you’re looking to earn the most XP from a match.

Don’t skip on your challenges

A decent chunk of the quests doesn’t require players to do anything special. Once a season kicks off, you’ll be able to complete most of the quests without even focusing them. There will still be some left that will require you to perform specific tasks, however.

While these quests may look time-consuming at first sight, you can reduce the overall time it takes to complete them by preparing for them beforehand. Check out YouTube guides for the quest you’re trying to complete so that you’ll always know where to go and what to do once you get into a match.

Prioritizing the quests by their rarities can also be a valid strategy for increasing your time/reward ratio. Legendary quests have better rewards than others, but they can also be slightly tougher to complete.

You’ll need to complete all of your weekly challenges before a season runs out so you don’t miss out on all the XP, but you’ll have the option to stack your dailies. Doing so will activate the Supercharged for your account and you’ll be able to earn the XP for your expired daily quest by completing new ones.

Collect XP coins

Despite some exceptions, Epic Games plants XP coins around the Fortnite map starting with the seventh week of each season. These coins can also come with challenges of their own, making collecting them a pretty rewarding experience.

Once these coins start popping up around the map, you should be able to find a handful of guides online, helping you pinpoint their locations. It may take two or three matches to collect all of these coins, but they’re an excellent source of extra XP.

Purchase levels

It may sound like cheating, but purchasing all the levels will be the fastest way to unlock them without any grinding.

If you purchase all the tiers at the beginning of a season, you’ll have access to all the cosmetics before most of the player base and you’ll be saving a lot of time.

Play with friends

Partying up won’t increase your XP gain, but it’ll be essential to complete some of the squad-related quests. Inviting a friend or two before you start clearing your quest log will often be a decent idea since you’ll be able to communicate better, allowing you to complete your quests faster.

If someone in your squad has a challenge that requires them to open ammo boxes, the others can help them out. The same will apply to you and you can all help out each other to complete as many quests as possible in a single match.