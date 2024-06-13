How to find the Metallica memorial Easter egg in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Fortnite is paying tribute to Metallica in the best way possible during Chapter Five, season three’s collab.

In Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, you get electric guitars that teleport you all over the map and Metallica Graffitis. We’ve come to expect this quality from most collabs, as we saw with Avatar The Last Airbender and Star Wars earlier this year. But the Metallica x Fortnite collab seems to hold a special place in Epic Games’ and gamers’ hearts. For the duration of this collab, the map gets an exclusive location dedicated to Cliff Burton, the band’s ex-bassist. In this guide, I’ll show you how you can find the Cliff Burton Metallica memorial easter egg in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

Cliff Burton’s “Cliff ‘Em All” memorial Easter egg location in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

The Cliff Burton’s Metallica memorial Easter egg is in the Floating Island, which has been completely revamped to match the Metallica theme during the collab. Here’s how you can get there:

Wait for the Metallica Floating Island to spawn

That said, the Metallica Floating Island doesn’t appear right away in Fortnite Chapter Five, Season Three. Instead, be patient and wait until four storm circles have passed. Keep an eye out for a distinctive rift symbol in the sky.

Follow the rift symbol to spawn the Metallica Floating Island

Metallica Island sighted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you spot the rift symbol, head towards it. As you get closer, you’ll notice a rift forming in the sky, eventually transforming into the Loot Island. Your objective is to get to this floating island. The easiest way to reach the floating island is by using the ziplines scattered around it.

Look for the Cutbombs tunnel under the stage

Inside the tunnel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, for the main event. Look for a tunnel underneath the stage. You’ll recognize it by the neon “Cutbombs” sign above, adorned with tires and traffic signs. Venture inside this tunnel to find the Cliff ‘Em All Easter egg in Fortnite Chapter Five season three.

Inside the tunnel, you’ll find a couch flanked by two speakers. On the wall in front of the couch is the Cliff ‘Em All graffiti. This is a tribute to Cliff Burton, Metallica’s bassist who tragically passed away in a tour bus accident on Sept. 27, 1986, at just 24 years old. The “Cliff ‘em All” graffiti references the documentary released in his memory, making this Easter egg a heartfelt nod to his legacy.

